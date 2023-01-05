The Elba Tigers hosted the second annual Pea River Christmas Classic last week and posted wins over Emmanuel Christian 75-33 and Goshen 49-37 to reach the tourney finals, but were forced to settle for second in the eight-team event as they fell to Brantley 51-43, in the championship game.
Following is a recap of the Tigers three tournament games:
Elba 75 Emmanuel Christian 33
The Elba Tigers pulled ahead early and never looked back to defeat Emmanuel Christian in the opening round of the three-day tournament.
Cameron Gray poured in 10 points in the first quarter to help the Tigers jump out to an early 20-8 lead, while Alvin Henderson and Jacob Watkins combined for 11 second quarter points as the Tigers lead grew to 43-16 at the half. The teams swapped baskets for much of the third quarter as Elba’s lead grew to 59-29, and the Tigers ran away in the final stanza as Jacob Watkins scored six points and Ty Sieving and Cody Gray both drained long three-points in the lopsided 75-33 win.
Jacob Watkins scored 15 points and Cameron Gray added 13 to lead Elba, while also scoring for the Tigers were Cody Gray 9, Cayden Adkins 8, Jamal Siler 8, Alvin Henderson 6, JT Coleman 5, Taylon Purvis 5 and Ty Sieving 3. Logan McNeil scored 14 points to lead Emmanuel Christian.
Elba 49 Goshen 37
The Elba Tigers claimed their second win in as many days in the eight-team tournament with a solid 49-37 win over the Goshen Eagles.
Elba got off to a slow start in the semifinal match-up and led only 8-6 midway through the first quarter, but Cody Gray sparked a late rally that put the Tigers on top 15-8 heading into the second stanza and the aggressive Elba defense limited the Eagles to only five points in the quarter to carry a 26-15 lead in at the half. The Tigers used the inside scoring of Jamal Siler to up their lead to 41-23 in the third quarter and never looked back to post the 49-37 win.
Cody Gray and Jacob Watkins scored 10 points, apiece, to lead Elba, while also scoring for the Tigers were JT Coleman 8, Cameron Gray 8, Jamal Siler 5, Taylon Purvis 2, Ty Sieving 2, Cayden Adkins 2 and Brayden Johnson 2. KJ Bristow score 13 points to lead the Eagles.
Brantley 51 Elba 43
The Elba Tigers fell behind early and could never catch up in a 51-43 championship game loss to the Brantley Bulldogs, in the Pea River Christmas Classic.
Brantley came out on fire in the opening quarter and behind the play of Jayden Parks and Robert Shine jumped out to a 15-2 lead with 1:58 left in the stanza. Elba trailed 18-6 heading into the second quarter, but rallied as Jamal Siler began to score inside and the Tigers crept within 22-16 with 1:45 left in the quarter on a basket by Alvin Henderson. Brantley carried a 25-19 lead in at the half after two free late throws by Jordan Parks, and then opened the third quarter with a 10-0 run to stretch its lead to 35-19 with 5:08 still left in the stanza. A three-pointer by Elba’s Alvin Henderson with 4:40 left in the quarter stopped the Brantley run, but the Tigers could never get any closer than 11 points as a basket by Cameron Gray in the closing seconds cut the Bulldogs lead to 41-30. Elba never quit battling in the fourth quarter and closed the game on a 10-3 spurt, but it was too late as Brantley held on to claim the 51-43 win and the tournament title.
Alvin Henderson scored 13 points and Jamal Siler added 10 to lead Elba, while also scoring for the Tigers were Jacob Watkins 9, Cody Gray 5, Cameron Gray 4 and Taylon Purvis 2. Keldric Brown scored 18 points and Daylan Davis added 13 to spark the Bulldogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.