The Elba Tigers exploded for four touchdowns over a span of just six offensive plays in a wild third quarter to pull away and never looked back as they claimed an impressive 41-14 win over the Daleville Warhawks Friday night, Aug. 20, in Daleville.
Daleville received the opening kickoff and promptly headed down the field on an 18-play drive that ate up over ten minutes off the clock and resulted in the first points of the night. Jeremiah Moore rushed for 28 yards on seven carries and Omarion Pinckney added 20 rushing yards on six carries to lead the Warhawks down the field, and it was the same combo that produced the points on a 3-yard pass from Pinckney to Moore.
Elba began its initial possession at its own 13-yardline and overcame 25 yards in penalties to go 87 yards and get on the scoreboard. A 13-yard run by JT Coleman and a 25-yard scamper by Alvin Henderson helped the Tigers overcome the penalty flags, while the score came on a swing pass from Brayden Johnson to Henderson that turned into a 27-yard touchdown toss. Alex Wisecup added the extra-point, and with 10:17 left in the second quarter Elba was on top 7-6.
Daleville threatened midway through the quarter after recovering a fumble when a short punt bounced off the leg of a Tiger blocker, and the Warhawks quickly moved to a first and goal at the 10-yardline. A big defensive play by Elba’s Byron Burks on third down resulted in a 7-yard loss, and when a fourth down pass missed its target the Tigers had survived the threat and were still on top 7-6.
Elba huddled in its own endzone after the defensive stand, but needed only three plays to add to its lead as Alvin Henderson got the call on three straight plays and reeled off runs of 17, 5 and 68 yards to score his second touchdown of the half. Wisecup booted the extra-point, and with 2:07 left in the half the Tigers lead was up to 14-6.
Daleville seemed content to run out the clock on its ensuing possession, but Jeremiah Moore broke loose on a 48-yard scamper and with 18-seconds left on the clock the Warhawks were right back in business at the Elba 9-yardline. A second down keeper by quarterback Omarion Pinckney moved the ball to the two-yardline. However, the horn sounded before the ‘Hawks could get off another play as the Tigers carried the 14-6 lead in at intermission.
Elba received the second half kickoff and after a 29-yard return by Chrystyile Caldwell needed only one play to build on its lead. Caldwell took a direct snap on the first play of the possession and rambled 46 yards for a touchdown, and while a low snap foiled the extra-point try, the Tigers lead was up to 20-6 with 11:39 remaining in the third quarter.
Elba got the ball back at the Daleville 30-yardline after a low snap on a punt attempt resulted in a change of possession, and the Tigers again needed only one play to find the endzone as Brayden Johnson lofted a pass over the Daleville defense that landed in the arms of Peyton McCart for a 30-yard touchdown toss. Wisecup kicked the extra-point, and with 9:22 left in the quarter Elba was on top 27-6.
A 62-yard kickoff return set the Warhawks up at the Elba 35-yardline to begin their ensuing series, and after seven running plays the ‘Hawks found themselves with a first and goal at the 10-yardline. Daleville got as close as the five after a run by Moore, but the Elba defense was again up to the task and turned Daleville away empty handed to maintain the 27-6 lead.
A 55-yard scamper by Byron Burks on first down quickly moved the Tigers across midfield, and on the next play Alvin Henderson took a direct snap, spotted a hole at the line of scrimmage and raced untouched 35 yards for a touchdown. A low snap foiled the extra-point try, but with 3:29 left in the quarter Elba had taken a commanding 33-6 advantage.
Elba added two points to their total when a bad snap on a punt attempt resulted in a safety, and after the ensuing free kick the Tigers again needed only two plays to reach the endzone. JT Coleman got the call on both plays and rushed for 25 and 15 yards, with the 15-yard dash going for a touchdown. The extra-point attempt failed, but with 1:33 still left in the wild third quarter the Tigers were in complete command with a 41-6 lead.
Elba emptied its bench following the fourth touchdown of the quarter, and Daleville took advantage of the Tiger reserves to score a touchdown on a 32-yard run by Omarion Pinckney with 7:14 left in the fourth quarter. Pinckney passed to Jeremiah Moore for the two-point conversion, and when the clock reached zero moments later the Tigers left the field with the big 41-14 road win.
