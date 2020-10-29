Not even a steady rain that fell throughout the first half could dampen the homecoming spirit Friday night as the Elba Tigers pulled ahead early and coasted in with a solid 40-19 region win over the Houston County Lions. Elba received the opening kickoff and wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as the Tigers went 65 yards in seven plays to reach the endzone. Collin Harrison rushed for 44 yards on three carries to lead the Tigers down the field, while the score came on a 16-yard pass from Jacquez Prince to Kaden Grogg. A flip pass from Prince to Harrison added two points, and with 8:29 left in the first quarter Elba was already on top 8-0. Houston County began its ensuing possession at its own 39-yardline and the Lions stunned the Tigers as they needed only two plays to get on the scoreboard. The score came on a 69-yard touchdown toss from Kahleel Johnson to Katavion Johnson, and while the extra-point attempt sailed wide, the Tigers lead was down to 8-6 with 7:32 remaining in the quarter. Elba didn’t take long to regain command; however, as on the Tigers next play from scrimmage Chrystyile Caldwell took an inside handoff, reached the sidelines and raced 65 yards for a touchdown. Price tossed a flip pass to Harrison for the two-point conversion, and with 7:15 left in the quarter the Tigers lead was up to 16-6. Elba lost a fumble at the Houston County 42-yardline on its next offensive series, but regained possession near midfield after a Lions punt, and this time needed six plays to get back into the endzone. Collin Harrison rushed for 45 yards on five carries to spark the scoring drive, while it was Iverson Lane that scored the touchdown on a 4-yard run on the final play of the quarter. Harrison ran in the two-point conversion as the Tigers carried a 24-6 lead into the second quarter. Elba began its initial possession of the second quarter at the Houston County 42-yardline after a short Lions punt and covered the distance in six plays to extend its lead. Collin Harrison rushed for 27 yards on two carries and Jacquez Prince rushed for 23 yards on two carries to lead the Tigers to the endzone, with the touchdown coming on a 5-yard pass from Prince to Iverson Lane. Prince ran in the two-point conversion as the Tigers lead grew to 32-6 with 7:25 remaining in the half. Houston County was able to eat up almost six minutes off the clock on its ensuing possession with the aid of three Elba penalties, but the Tiger defense refused to let the Lions back on the board, and at halftime Elba went in with 32-6 lead. Elba snapped the football only four times in the entire second half thanks to 10-minute quarters and a running clock, and didn’t even need to snap the ball to score its final touchdown as Jacquez Prince fielded a Lions punt at the Tigers 40-yardline and weaved his way up the field 60 yards for a touchdown. Collin Harrison added the two-point conversion as the Tigers lead grew to 40-6 with 6:44 left in the third quarter. Houston County had success offensively on its next two possessions against the Elba reserves and scored a pair of touchdowns to give the Lions fans something to cheer about. The first Lions score of the half came on a nine-play, 69-yard drive that was culminated by a 10-yard scoring run by Kenzerick Barber with 8:00 left in the fourth quarter, and it was Barber that added the second score of the half, this time on a 2-yard blast up the middle with 4:31 left on the clock. Geovani Rodriguez kicked the extra point after the second touchdown, and when the final horn sounded moments later it was the Tigers that celebrated the 40-19 homecoming win. Collin Harrison rushed for 153 yards on 13 carries to lead the Elba ground attack, while Chrystyile Caldwell added 65 yards and one td on just one carry, Jacquez Prince added 45 yards on seven totes and Iverson Lane added 13 yards and one td on three carries. Prince completed 2 of 3 passes for 21 yards and 2 touchdowns, with Kaden Grogg pulling in a 16-yard scoring pass and Lane catching a 5-yard td toss. The Elba defense was led by Chrystyile Caldwell with 7 tackles and Caden Adkins with 5 stops. Kenzerick Barber rushed for 113 yards on 12 carries and scored 2 td’s to lead the Lions, while Kahleel Johnson completed 1 of 3 passes for 69 yards and one td, with Katavion Johnson pulling in a 69-yard touchdown toss.
Elba Tigers coast past Houston County 40-19 in football season finale
- Ricky Mularz, Sports Editor
