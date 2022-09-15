The Elba Tigers and Brantley Bulldogs tangled last Thursday night in a Class 1A showdown on Mack Wood Field and when the lights on the scoreboard finally quit flickering it was the Tigers that left the field with a wild 42-35 upset win over the top-ranked Bulldogs.
Brantley received the game’s opening kickoff and set sails down the field on a 15-play scoring drive that ate up almost nine minutes off the clock. The drive was led by the running of Kedrick Brown and the passing of Jayden Parks, and it was Parks that capped the drive when he leaped over the goal line from two yards out. The extra-point try failed, but with 3:09 left in the opening quarter the Bulldogs were on top 6-0.
Elba began its initial offensive series at its own 27-yardline and the Tigers went 73 yards in eight plays to grab the lead. A 36-yard pass from Alvin Henderson to Collin Arnold on the first play of the series set the tone for the long scoring drive, with the Tiger touchdown coming on a 14-yard scamper by Alvin Henderson. Alex Wisecup kicked the extra-point, and with 11:53 left in the second quarter Elba had taken a 7-6 lead.
The Tigers got the ball right back on a fumble recovery at the Brantley 29-yardline and needed only two plays to cash in the turnover, with Alvin Henderson scoring his second touchdown of the night on a 19-yard burst up the middle. Wisecup’s extra-point attempt was true, and with 10:00 remaining in the second quarter the Tigers lead was up to 14-6.
The Elba defense stopped a Brantley fourth down gamble near midfield on the Bulldogs ensuing possession and again the Tigers took advantage of the short field as they went 48 yards in five plays to add to their early advantage. Alvin Henderson got the call on all five plays, and capped the scoring drive with a 29-yard touchdown dash, while Alex Wisecup drilled the extra-point as Elba upped its lead to 21-6 with 2:32 left in the half.
Brantley’s offense came back to life on its ensuing possession and needed only three plays to cut into the Elba lead. Jayden Parks completed three straight passes for 49 yards to lead the Bulldogs down the field, with the score coming on a 26-yard touchdown toss from Parks to Kedrick Brown. Parks passed to Kaleb Weed for the two-point conversion, and with1:09 left on the clock the Bulldogs were back within 21-14.
Elba began its next series near midfield and stunned the Bulldogs by quickly getting back into the endzone. After a penalty flag on first down wiped out a 35-yard gallop by JT Coleman, the Tigers went to the airways and connected when Brayden Johnson found Cayden Adkins running behind the Brantley defense and dropped in a pass that Adkins pulled in and turned into a 66-yard touchdown toss. Wisecup’s extra-point was true, and with 31-seconds left in the half the Tigers appeared in command with a 28-14 lead.
Brantley began its initial possession of the second half at its own 20-yardlone after an Elba punt and wasted little time as the Bulldogs went 80 yards in seven plays to chop the Elba lead to six points. Kedrick Brown rushed for 63 yards on five carries during the scoring march and scored the Bulldog touchdown on a 3-yard run, and Robert Shine bulled over for the two-point conversion as Brantley pulled within 28-22 with 7:22 left in the third quarter.
Elba lost a fumble on its ensuing possession to stop a scoring threat at the Brantley 5-yardline, but regained possession near midfield after a punt and promptly went 49 yards in four plays to extend its lead. Alvin Henderson got the call on all four snaps capped the scoring drive with a 27-yard scoring dash, and Wisecup booted the extra-point to push the Tigers lead to 35-22 with 3:08 remaining in the quarter.
Brantley began its next possession at its on 44-yardline and wasn’t about to be stopped as the Bulldogs marched 56 yards in eight plays to stay within striking distance. Jayden Parks completed two passes for 29 yards and scored the Bulldog touchdown on a 14-yard scamper, and Parks also kicked the extra-point to pull the ‘Dogs within 35-29 with 11:56 left in the fourth quarter.
The two region rivals swapped punts on their ensuing possessions, while the Tigers handed the Bulldogs a gift on their second series of the stanza when a fumbled snap in the endzone was recovered by Brantley’s Jon Kilcrease for a touchdown. The extra-point try failed after a Brantley penalty, but with 6:43 left on the clock the score was tied at 35-35.
Elba began its ensuing series at the Brantley 36-yardline after a squib kick and the Tigers ate up over five minutes off the clock and overcame a 10-yard penalty and a 13-yard loss on a bad snap to score their final points of the night. Alvin Henderson got the call on nine straight snaps and after butting heads with the Bulldog defense finally crossed the goal line on fourth down and goal from the 1-yardline. Wisecup added the extra-point as Elba regained the lead at 42-35 with 1:33 still left on the clock.
Brantley wasn’t about to throw in the towel, but after being set back by a penalty saw a fourth down and 20 pass play marked short of the downs marker as Elba held on to claim the wild 42-35 region win.
Alvin Henderson rushed for 247 yards on 26 carries and scored 5 touchdowns, completed one pass for 36 yards and caught two passes for two yards to lead the Elba offense, while Brayden Johnson completed all three of his pass attempts for 67 yards and one td.
Jacob Watkins led the Tiger defense with 10 tackles, while Cayden Adkins added 8 stops and JT Coleman had 6 tackles.
Brantley’s Jayden Parks rushed for 30 yards and 2 touchdowns on six carries and completed 15 of 19 passes for 169 yards and one td to spark the Bulldogs, while Kedrick Brown rushed for 84 yards on 13 carries and scored one td.
