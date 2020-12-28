The Elba Tigers watched a last second three-pointer hit nothing but the net to send the game into overtime last Tuesday night against New Brockton, but also watched as a three-pointer at the buzzer in the extra period bounced off the rim to allow the Gamecocks to leave the Tiger gym with a 67-65 overtime win in the cross-county shootout.
Elba jumped out to an early 4-2 lead on a basket by Collin Harrison and was tied at 6-6 midway through the opening quarter, only to see New Brockton’s Dillon Kelty scored four straight points late in the stanza as the Gamecocks opened up a 14-8 advantage.
The Tigers pulled within 18-14 early in the second quarter on a driving lay-up by Chrystyile Caldwell and appeared ready to catch the Gamecocks. However, New Brockton’s Damarion Holt sparked a 10-1 run as the Gamecocks took their biggest lead of the half at 28-15.
A long three-pointer by Elba’s John Martin Wilson sparked a 7-0 run that pulled the Tigers within 28-22 late in the stanza, and at the half the New Brockton lead stood at seven points at 31-24.
The county rivals swapped baskets early in the third quarter, but the Tigers battled back late in the stanza and when Chrystyile Caldwell banked in a short jumper in the final minute Elba had chopped the Gamecocks lead to 40-37.
Elba pulled within 42-40 early in the fourth quarter on a three-point play by JT Coleman, but the Gamecocks again answered the rally and upped their lead to 47-41 when Matthew Smith drained a pair of free throws.
A twisting lay-up by Elba’s John Martin Wilson cut the New Brockton lead to 52-50 at the three-minute mark of the stanza, but the Tigers could never catch up until Collin Harrison connected on a deep three-pointer with time winding down to send the game into overtime tied at 57-57.
Elba’s Kimdarius Hill scored on a lay-up and John Martin Wilson converted two free throws early in the extra period to out the Tigers on top 61-57; however, a three-pointer by the Gamecocks Damarion Holt sparked a 5-0 run that out New Brockton back on top 62-61.
The Tigers went back on top 65-64 inside the final minute on a steal and lay-up by JT Coleman, but New Brockton’s Matthew Smith tied the game at 65-65 on a free-throw, and Damarion Holt banked in a short jumper with two-seconds left to put the Gamecocks on top 67-65.
Elba fired a deep pass to the corner and had a good look at a game winning basket, but the ball bounced off the rim as New Brockton celebrated the wild 67-65 win.
Collin Harrison and Chrystyile Caldwell both scored 17 points to lead the Tigers, while JT Coleman added 10 points. Dillon Kelty led the Gamecocks with 21 points, while Matthew Smith added 17 and Damarion Holt scored 16.
N.B. (67): Johnson 8, Holt 16, Smith 17, Reynolds 3, Kelty 21, McNabb 2.
Elba (65): Hill 6, Lane 4, Harrison 17, Coleman 10, Henderson 4, Wilson 7, Caldwell 17.
