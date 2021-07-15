The Elba Tigers are preparing for their 100th season on the gridiron in 2021 and over the past century have enjoyed a rich history with multiple state championships and memorable battles against teams from across the area and state.
Elba has had many rivals on the field of battle over the years, with none more present on the schedule than the Opp Bobcats, a team the Tigers have played a total of 85 times. Other rivalries during the long history include Luverne (74 games), Charles Henderson (54 games), Andalusia (53 games), Brantley (44 games) and Geneva County (42 games).
The Tigers success on the gridiron fills the history books at Elba High, and over the past century the Tigers have posted over 500 wins. The most wins against an opponent include Luverne (42), Opp (41), Geneva (35), Brantley (32), Charles Henderson (31) and Andalusia (30).
Elba’s long football history against Opp includes a number of games that made headlines in the history books. The first game played between the two longtime rivals was back in 1923, when the Tigers lost by a 1-0 forfeit, while the first win over the Bobcats came in 1925 when the Tigers eased to a 6-0 victory. Elba lost four straight games between 1956-1959 by a combined score of 124-6, but claimed its biggest win over the Bobcats in 1984 when they rolled to a lopsided 50-6 win. The wildest game came in 2006 when the Tigers survived a 55-54 triple overtime win. The Tigers won seven straight games during the 2001-2010 time span, and will enter this season riding a four game winning streak over their oldest rivals.
Elba enjoyed a long and memorable history in football against the Luverne Tigers. The first meeting back in 1923 ended in a 6-6 tie, while the Tigers first win came in 1940 when they posted a 26-12 victory. Elba claimed seven straight wins from 1949-1955 by a combined score of 171-20, and from 1968-1980 rolled to 13 straight wins and scored in the thirties four times and scored in the forties once.
Other interesting pages in the history book include:
** Coffee Springs – The Tigers played the Bears twice back in 1937 and 1938 and posted wins by a combined score of 100-6.
** Dozier – The Tigers had a four game history with the former Crenshaw County team and posted a 2-1-1 record. Elba won the first meeting 19-0 in 1928, while the last meeting in 1937 ended in a 0-0 tie.
** Dothan – The Tigers claimed only one win in the eight game series against the largest school in the area and posted a 1-6-1 record. Elba was winless until the last meeting back in 1954, when the Tigers claimed an historic 13-0 win in the Peanut Bowl.
** Enterprise – The Tigers had limited success against their cross-county neighbors as they posted a 9-33-2 record. Elba either lost or tied the first 16 games in the series, but from 1949-1955 claimed seven straight wins, and in the 1953 and 1954 seasons won by a combined score of 74-0.
** Kinston – The Tigers met their county rivals a total of five times and rolled to a 5-0 record. The first win came back in 1929 by a score of 27-0, while the last win was in 2019 by a score of 40-14.
** Marion Military – The Tigers played the team filled with high school graduates and soldiers in training only once, and back in 1948, on a Sunday afternoon, were no match as they dropped a 40-12 decision.
** New Brockton - The Tigers have taken the field against their closest neighbors a total of 14 times and own a 13-1 record. The lone defeat took place in 2008 when Elba lost 17-7, while the Tigers have won the last nine games, including a 32-21 win in the last meeting in 2017.
** Newton – The Tigers played the small Wiregrass school twice back the early days of football, battling to a 0- tie in 1926 and claiming a 7-0 win in 1935.
** Troy State – The Tigers moved way up in class back in the early days and found the going a little too tough as they lost to the college team 13-6 in 1925 and 40-0 in 1926.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.