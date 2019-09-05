The Elba Tigers scored 15 straight third quarter points to erase a one-point halftime deficit and then survived a furious fourth quarter Opp Bobcat rally to claim an exciting 36-34 win Friday night, Aug. 30, in front a packed stadium at Mack Wood Field in Elba
In this photo, Elba Tiger Seth Ware (4) is off and running in last week’s big win over Opp. Ware caught 4 passes for 35 yards and one touchdown in the 36-34 homefield win over the Bobcats.
For a full recap of the game, be sure to purchase a copy of the Thursday, Sept. 5, print edition of The Elba Clipper!
