The Elba Tigers will carry their playoff hopes on the road Friday night when they travel to Ariton to tangle with the Ariton Purple Cats, in a crucial region match-up for both teams. Elba leads the all-time series 2-0 and won the last meeting 78-0 way back in 1930. “We know we have to win this week to make the playoffs and that obviously makes this the most important game of the season,” said Elba’s Coach March Sieving. “Ariton is in the same boat and needs to win to advance. So, we know they will play their best and we must match their intensity and play our best game of the season.” Ariton snapped a four-game losing streak last week with a 35-0 region win over Zion Chapel to keep its playoff hopes alive, and this season has posted a 3-5 record with wins over Dale County 25-13, Houston County 35-20 and Zion Chapel 35-0, while losing to Flomaton 29-20, Geneva County 54-41, Slocomb 35-20, Abbeville 32-22 and G.W. Long 52-6. “Ariton has a solid football team and is more than capable of winning Friday night,” added Sieving. “On offense they have a good young quarterback that early in the season threw the ball all over the field, while lately they have gone to more to a power running attack. They have a big, physical offensive line, a really good back and some good receivers, and will certainly challenge our defense. Over on defense, they are solid at every position, are very well coached and do everything right. They are alway in position and make the plays. For us to win this week we will have to play our best game of the season on both sides of the ball and match Ariton’s intensity. Our offense will have to run the football to be successful, and that will help open the passing game up, while over on defense we will have to be much improved in all aspects and not make mental mistakes like we did last week in Abbeville. We’ll have to be physical up front, tackle well and not let receivers run wide open. It will be a very tough road game and we will have to play our best to get out of there with a win.”
Elba Tigers face Ariton in ‘must win’ region clash Friday night, Oct. 16th
- Ricky Mularz, Sports Editor
