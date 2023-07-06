For a team that has claimed a total of 7 state championships and 21 region championships, has posted a combined record of 21-3 the past two seasons and was ranked #1 in the state for eight weeks last season in rolling to an 11-1 record, it looks like no schedule could strike fear into its players or fans!
While fear may not be the correct word, Elba Tiger fans are at least leery about the 2023 football schedule that includes two of the first five games against 3A opponents and a third against a 1A power with 4 state titles and 32 region crowns, not to leave out the fact that four of the opening six games will be on the road.
“We certainly have a very challenging schedule again this season and with four of the first six games on the road we will have to be ready early in the season for the adversities that can come with playing on the road,” said Elba Tiger head coach Marc Sieving. “We were undefeated in the regular season a year ago, which means we will have a target on our back each and every week, no matter the opponent. We played a 2A opponent and a 5A opponent back in the spring to help us prepare for the summer, and while the schedule will be challenging, it is a challenge we look forward to.”
Following is a preview of the 2023 Elba Tiger football schedule
August 25 – New Brockton
The Tigers will kick off the season at home against the 3A New Brockton Gamecocks. Elba has a 14-1 overall record against New Brockton, has won ten straight meetings and during that run has averaged 41 points a game and recorded four shutouts. The Gamecocks will be under the direction of first year coach Jason Barnett, and have struggled to three straight losing seasons, including an 0-10 record last season.
September 1 – Kinston
The Tigers will be back at home in week two for a second straight cross-county showdown, this time a region clash against the Kinston Bulldogs. Elba holds a 6-0 overall record in the series and had won the last four games by a combined score of 159-32. Coach Rudy Free is back for his fifth year with the Bulldogs, which slipped to a 4-6 record last season after a record-setting 8-4 slate the year before.
September 8 – at, Houston County
The Tigers will begin their four game road journey in week three when they travel to Columbia to for a region battle against the Houston County Lions. Elba owns a 6-3 advantage in its series with the Lions and has won the last three games by a combined score of 116-37. Coach Jake Allen will be in his second season at the helm at Houston County, which has struggled to five straight losing seasons and during the streak has wo a total of only 11 games in five years.
September 15 – at, Brantley
The Tigers will be back in region play for the third straight week when they travel to Brantley for a key region encounter against the Brantley Bulldogs. Elba owns a 33-12 series edge over the Bulldogs, and while it has won three of the past four games, Brantley owns an 8-5 edge over the past thirteen meetings. Coach Roland Jones will enter his sixth year as the head man at Brantley and has led the Bulldogs to 46 wins the last four years.
September 22- Open Date
September 29 – at, Providence Christian
The Tigers will be back on the road to Dothan after a week off to tangle with the 3A Providence Christian Eagles. Elba holds a 2-1 series edge in the short history of the gridiron match-up, and has rolled to two straight wins by a combined score of 67-13. Coach Kenny Keith will enter his twelfth year at the helm for the Eagles, which have struggled to three straight four win seasons after winning a total of 22 games in 2018-2019.
October 6 – at, Red Level
The Tigers will wrap up their four-game road stand when they travel to Red Level for a region clash with the Red Level Tigers. Elba owns a 6-1 series edge over their region foe, has won six straight meetings, and in the last three games have outscored their region victim by a combined score of 226-32. Coach Kenny Skipper will enter his seventh year as the head man at Red Level, which posted its last winning season back in 2006, and over the past six years have won a total of just 16 games.
October 13 – Georgiana
The Tigers will return home in week eight for an important region contest against the Georgiana Panthers. Elba owns a slim 7-6 series edge over the Panthers and while it has won the last two games, the wins snapped a six game losing streak. Coach Berry Bess will be entering his third year at the Georgiana helm and last season led the Panthers to a 7-4 record in a turnaround year after they had won a total of only nine games the previous three years.
October 20 – at, Florala
The Tigers will close out their road schedule with a trip to Florala in a key region clash against the Florala Wildcats. Elba owns a slim 17-14-4 series edge over the Wildcats, but has won the last three meetings and in those three wins has averaged over 58 points per game. Coach Jordan Cantrell will be back for his second season with the Wildcats, which have posted three winning seasons in the past four years and last season averaged over 34 points a game.
October 27 – Pleasant Home
The Tigers will be back at home when they host the Pleasant Home Eagles in an interesting region clash. Elba holds a 3-0 series edge in the short history between the region rivals and in the last two wins has outscored the Eagles 102-6. Coach Cody Sellers is in his second season as the head man for the Eagles, which have struggled to six straight losing seasons and won a total of only seven games the last five years.
November 3 – McKenzie
The Tigers will close out the regular season at home with a big region contest against the McKenzie Tigers. Elba holds a 3-0 series edge in the brief history against their region rivals and in the three wins has outscored the Tigers from Butler County by a combined score of 117-19. Coach Brian Bradford will be in his first year as the head man at McKenzie, which has won only one game three times in the past five seasons and has posted only one winning season since 2016.
