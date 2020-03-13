The Elba Tigers traveled to Florala Friday afternoon to open area play and made the most of their trip as they flattened the Florala Wildcats 18-0 and 17-0 to sweep the twinbill and improve their record to 5-2. Following are highlights of both big area wins:
Elba 18 Florala 0 The Elba Tigers exploded for 13 runs in the second inning to take command and never looked back as they rolled to an easy 18-0 win over the Florala Wildcats, in the opening game of the area doubleheader. Elba jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning when John Martin Wilson led off with a single and later scored on an infield out, and then blew the game wide open in the second as the Tigers combined five hits with six free passes to open up a 14-0 lead. Two walks and a hit batter helped Elba load the bases with no outs in the second inning explosion, while Iverson Lane delivered a two-run single, Whit Shehee followed with a two-run double, Iverson lane came through with a bases loaded double on his second trip to the plate in the inning, and both John Martin Wilson and Paxton Wise delivered key hits to help the Tigers take command. The Tigers failed to add to their lad in the third, but woke back up in the fourth and added four runs to push their lead to 18-0. Consecutive singles by Paxton Wise, Peyton McCart and Iverson Lane to open the inning lit the fuse for the late rally, while Blake Swan added a two-run single as Elba put an end to the lopsided area win. Iverson Lane had 3 hits, scored 3 runs and knocked in 4 runs to lead Elba at the plate, while Paxton Wise added 2 hits, scored 3 runs and had 2 rbi’s; John Martin Wilson added 2 hits, scored 4 runs and had 1 rbi; Blake Swan added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 3 rbi’s; and, Peyton McCart added 1 hit and scored 3 runs. Blake Swan pitched a complete game one-hitter with 11 strikeouts to get the win on the mound.
Elba 17 Florala 0 The Elba Tigers completed the sweep of the doubleheader with a big 17-0 win over the Florala Wildcats, in the nightcap on Friday. Elba grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on an rbi double by Blake Swan, and then added five runs in the second to up its lead to 6-0. The second inning fireworks were ignited by a leadoff double by Paxton Wise, while Whit Shehee, John Martin Wilson and Iverson Lane delivered consecutive one out singles to help the Tigers take charge. Elba added two runs without the aid of a hit in the third inning to push its lead to 8-0, and saw its lead grow to 9-0 in the fourth when Iverson Lane singled and raced home on an rbi single by Chanler Coppage. Elba left the bases loaded in the fifth, but combined six hits with four walks in the sixth to plate eight runs to stretch its lead to 17-0. Consecutive singles by Paxton Wise, Peyton McCart and Collin Sauls sparked the sixth inning outburst, while Iverson Lane and Blake Swan added rbi singles as the Tigers ran away with the game, and the doubleheader sweep with the 17-0 win. Iverson Lane had 3 hits, scored 4 runs and knocked in 3 runs to lead Elba at the plate, while Paxton Wise added 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had 1 rbi; Blake Swan added 2 hits, scored 1 run and had 2 rbi’s; Peyton McCart added 1 hit, scored 3 runs and had 1 rbi; and, Whit Shehee added 1 hit, scored 2 runs and had 2 rbi’s. John Martin Wilson picked up the win on the mound as he pitched a complete game shutout and allowed only one hit, while recording 12 strikeouts.
