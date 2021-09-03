The Elba Tigers pulled out to a 19-point third quarter lead and then turned back a furious fourth quarter rally to knock off the Opp Bobcats 33-28, Friday night in front a large and loud crowd at Tiger Stadium.
Elba failed to move the chains on its initial possession of the night, but regained possession on a pass interception by David Agosto near midfield and promptly went 53 yards in four plays to get on the scoreboard. A 20-yard run by JT Coleman moved the Tigers to a first down at the Opp 27, and on the next play Alvin Henderson got the call and raced 27 yards for a touchdown. Alex Wisecup added the extra-point, and with 4:33 left in the first quarter the Tigers were on top 7-0.
Opp wasn’t down for long; however, as on the Bobcats next play from scrimmage Gray Jennings lofted a deep pass to Zacchaeus Lindsey that covered 77 yards and put the Bobcats on the board. Jackson Pierce booted the extra-point as Opp pulled even at 7-7 with 4:23 remaining in the quarter.
Elba didn’t need a play from scrimmage to regain the lead as on the ensuing kickoff Chrystyile Caldwell fielded the kick in full stride, ran over an Opp defender at the Elba 25-yardline, and rambled 83 yards for a Tiger touchdown. A low snap foiled the extra-point try, but with 4:09 left in the quarter the Tigers were back in front 13-7.
Elba began its next offensive series at its own 20-yardline after a pass interception by Trent Hamilton and marched 80 yards in five plays to stretch its lead. A 43-yard pass completion from Brayden Johnson to Peyton McCart was a key play in the long scoring drive, while the score came on a 16-yard dash by Alvin Henderson. The extra-point try failed. However, with 11:13 left in the second quarter the Tigers lead was up to 19-7.
Opp partially blocked an Elba punt midway through the quarter at the Tigers 31-yardline and quickly cashed in the short field to get back into the endzone. The Bobcat score came on a 27-yard pass from Jennings to Lindsey, and Pierce added the extra-point to pull Opp within 19-14 with 6:34 left in the quarter.
Opp threatened again after recovering an Elba fumble near midfield and reached a first and goal inside the Tigers 10-yardline, but the Tiger defense stiffened and the Bobcats came away empty-handed when on fourth down Elba’s Chrystyile Caldwell broke through to block a 21-yard field goal attempt.
Elba’s Elijandro Gomez recovered an Opp fumble on the Bobcats first play of the second half near midfield and from there it took the Tigers only one play to extend their lead as on first down Brayden Johnson lofted a jump pass to Byron Burks, and the speedy Elba receiver outran the Bobcat secondary 55 yards for a Tiger touchdown. A two-point run failed to produce points, but with 11:31 remaining in the third quarter the Tigers lead was up to 25-14.
Elba regained possession at its own 36-yardline after an Opp punt and promptly went 64 yards in just three plays to get back into the endzone. A 52-yard pass from Brayden Johnson to Carson Wise was a key play in the quick scoring drive, while the score came on a 10-yard touchdown run by JT Coleman. Johnson ran in the two-point conversion, and with 8:44 remaining in the quarter the Tigers were on top 33-14.
Opp failed to cross the midfield stripe on its next two offensive series, but began a possession near midfield late in the quarter and went 52 yards in six plays to cut into the Elba advantage. Terry Davis rushed for 35 yards on five carries to lead the Bobcats down the field, while Gray Jennings scored the touchdown on a 9-yard scramble. Pierce added the extra-point, and with 11:48 left in the fourth quarter the Bobcats were within 33-21.
Opp turned the ball over on its next series, but regained possession near midfield after an Elba punt and went 55 yards in five plays to get back in the endzone. Terry Davis capped the short scoring drive with a 20-yard touchdown run up the middle, and when Pierce added the extra-point the Bobcats were within 33-28 with 4:16 left on the clock.
Opp got the ball back at the Elba 44-yardline with 2:08 remaining and needed a score to complete the fourth quarter comeback, but Chrystyile Caldwell and the Tiger defense rose to the challenge, and when a fourth down pass fell incomplete the Tigers had survived to claim the wild 33-28 win.
Brayden Johnson completed 5 of 7 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown to lead the Elba offense, while JT Coleman led the Tigers on the ground with 12 carries for 66 yards and one td, and Alvin Henderson added 54 yards and two td’s on 8 carries. Byron Burks pulled in two passes for 56 yards and one td to lead the Elba receivers. The Tiger defense was paced by Chrystyile Caldwell with 6 tackles and a blocked field goal, while Trent Hamilton had 6 stops and a pass interception, Roland Safford had 5 tackles, and Kimdarius Hill, JT Coleman and David Agosto all ha interceptions.
Terry Davis rushed for 176 yards and one td on 22 yards to lead Opp on the ground, while Gray Jennings completed 9 of 26 passes for 176 yards and two td’s, with Zacchaeus Lindsey pulling in both Bobcat tosses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.