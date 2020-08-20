The Elba Tigers will kick off the 2020 high school football season on Friday night, Aug. 21, at Tiger Stadium when they host the Daleville Warhawks, and while both teams may be a little behind in preparation due to the lack of spring training, there is no doubt the players are ready to take the field for another season. “We are all excited and ready to play,” said Elba Tiger head coach Marc Sieving. “The players have all been working hard in the weight room and on the field and it is time to play. We need to play for the players, the fans and especially the seniors. This is the culmination of their high school careers and that means a lot to a lot of people.” “We don’t really know all that much about Daleville,” admitted Sieving, “but early in the season the biggest concern is about our team and making sure we are prepared to play. We have watched the film from last season, and in checking the roster, found out that Daleville has a lot of very good players back this season. We know they will come here determined to win, and expect them to be physical and well coached. We expect a four quarter battle against a solid 3A opponent and know we will have to play our best in all phases of the game to come out on top.” Daleville, under the guidance of second-year head coach Desmond Lett, posted a 7-4 record last season, with one of the wins being a wild 38-28 season opening win over Elba. The 3A Warhawks lost state all-time rushing leader Jalen White to graduation, but the cupboard us far from bare and next up in the backfield will be (5-6, 160) senior, speedster Sincere McKenzie. Called a “scat back” by Coach Lett, the speedy back will have to carry the load offensively this season until freshman quarterback Omarion Pinkney can gain confidence at the varsity level. The Warhawks return five starters on both sides of the ball, with the five coming back on offense being the same five returning on defense, led by linemen Myles Parrish and Jeremiah Moore, wide receiver Jordan McDonald and running back Cedreon Wiley. “For us to be successful Friday night we will have to play our best for all four quarters,” said Sieving. “On offense we will have to be able to run the football and not make mistakes such as penalties and turning the ball over. Our goal is to move the chains and put points on the scoreboard when we get the chance. The line will obviously be a key for the running game to be successful, and that means our younger players will have to step up and compete. We can, and will, get in the spread when needed, but we have to be able to run the ball to be successful on offense.” “Over on defense we must stop the run first and control the line of scrimmage,” added Sieving. “We will have to be physical up front, get off the blocks and tackle well all across the field. In the first game you have to be ready for anything that can happen, and we feel we should be able to make adjustments as needed. Our kicking game must be effective, because special teams are a huge part of the game. We will need to cover kicks and make tackles when we are doing the kicking, and when we receive the ball we need to field the ball, make our blocks and head upfield.” “Everyone knows football is very important to everyone in Elba and that is one of the reasons I wanted the job,” added Sieving. “We have all been working hard to put the best possible team on the field that the people of Elba can be proud of. Mistakes will always happen, especially in the early season, but we are going to continue to work hard every day to improve and promise we will play hard and play to win.” “Fans will notice some changes due to health concerns,” stated Coach Sieving, “and while some changes will be more noticeable than others, they will occur. Only one captain from each team will be allowed at the coin toss, the sideline boxes have been extended to help everyone maintain proper distancing, coaches and players on the sidelines will wear masks, time outs and the halftime break will be extended, and we will do whatever else we have to do to play the game.” “Ready or not it is time to play,” declared Sieving, “and we are all excited and hope our fans are excited and will come out Friday night to support these deserving young men.” Kickoff Friday night is set for 7:00 PM.
** Special Notices for Friday’s game: Fans attending the Elba vs. Daleville football game Friday night will be required to wear a facial covering to enter the gates. Those not wearing the proper facial covering could be denied entrance into the stadium. Also children are asked to sit with their family for the game. No fans will be allowed on the field before, during or after the game. Everyone is asked to follow all social distance recommendations in place for Friday’s game.
