The Elba Tigers put the finishing touch on an undefeated regular season Friday night with a 31-0 region road win over the McKenzie Tigers.
It was the Elba defense that put the first points of the night on the scoreboard as on the fourth play of the game the Tigers Cayden Adkins picked off a pass and rambled 43 yards down the sidelines for a touchdown. Alex Wisecup kicked the extra-point, and with 9:50 remaining in the first quarter Elba was already on top 7-0.
Elba began its first offensive series near midfield after a McKenzie punt and went 52 yards in four plays to add to its lead. An apparent 40-yard touchdown run by JT Coleman was wiped off by a penalty flag. However, the flag only delayed the Tiger touchdown as two plays later Alvin Henderson broke loose and raced 17 yards into the endzone. Wisecup added the extra-point as Elba’s lead grew to 14-0 with 5:15 left in the quarter.
The Tigers next possession began at the McKenzie 47-yardline after another punt and it again took the Tigers four plays to reach the endzone. Alvin Henderson scored his second td of the quarter on a 24-yard dash, and after Wisecup booted the extra-point Elba’s lead was up to 21-0 with 1:08 still left in the first quarter.
The Tigers put the ball in play at the McKenzie 21-yardline early in the second quarter after a fumble recovery by Brayden Johnson and appeared headed for another score, but a penalty flag on third down backed Elba up to the 25-yardline, and Alex Wisecup salvaged three points for the Tigers as he boomed a 42-yard field-goal to up the lead to 24-0 with 8:13 left in the quarter.
Elba began its next offensive series at the McKenzie 38-yardline after yet another punt and this time needed only three plays to reach paydirt, with Alvin Henderson scoring his third td of the half on a 30-yard sprint up the middle. Wisecup’s extra-point try was successful, and with 4:25 left in the half the Tigers were in complete control with a 31-0 lead.
Elba’s Alvin Henderson appeared to score his fourth touchdown of the half on a 59-yard run down the sidelines late in the second quarter, but a penalty flag nullified the score and he Tigers went in at intermission still on top 31-0.
The second half consisted of two six-minute quarters with a running clock, and while the half was non-stop on the clock, the Tigers did have time to have a goal-line stand after McKenzie had the ball first down and goal at the Elba 1-yardline, got to watch Cassidy Carpenter carry the ball eight times for 61 yards and put the final touch on a perfect 10-0 regular season with the 31-0 road win.
Alvin Henderson rushed six times for 118 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Elba offense, while Cassidy Carpenter rushed for 61 yards on eight carries and Brayden Johnson rushed four times for 58 yards.
Jalen McMillan completed 5 of 10 passes, with one interception, for 83 yards to lead McKenzie, with Jay Jackson pulling in two passes for 74 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.