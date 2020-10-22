The Elba Tigers saw their journey to the playoffs hit a dead end Friday night with a disappointing 45-32 region loss to the Ariton Purple Cats, in Ariton. Elba jumped ahead early as the Tigers received the opening kickoff and went 68 yards in five plays to get on the scoreboard. A 44-yard pass from Jacquez Prince to Peyton McCart was a key play in the early scoring drive, while the score came on a 5-yard run by Prince. Collin Harrison ran in the two-point conversion, and with 9:32 left in the first quarter the Tigers were on top 8-0. Ariton had an immediate answer for the Elba score as the Purple Cats went 63 yards in five plays on their initial possession to also reach the endzone. Ian Senn completed 3 of 4 passes for 53 yards to lead the ‘Cats down the field, and connected with Landon Thrash from 10 yards out for the Ariton touchdown. A two-point run failed, but with 8:13 left in the quarter the Tigers lead was down to 8-6. Ariton began its next possession near midfield after a 14-yard Elba punt and this time went 56 yards in seven plays to take the lead. Senn scored the Purple Cat touchdown when he burst through a huge hole in the middle of the Elba defense and raced untouched 16 yards for the score, and the freshman quarterback also ran in the two-point conversion as Ariton moved in front 14-8 with 3:22 left in the quarter. Elba began its ensuing possession at its own 41-yardline and regained the lead as the Tigers marched 59 yards in six running plays to get back into the endzone. Collin Harrison rushed for 54 yards on five carries and scored the Tiger touchdown on an 11-yard dash, and Harrison also ran in the two-point conversion as Elba went back on top 16-14 with 25-seconds remaining in the opening quarter. The Tigers lead didn’t last for long; however, as Ariton took the ensuing kickoff and went 59 yards in only four plays to go back on top. Ian Senn again jumped through a hole in the middle of the Elba defense and this time raced untouched 45 yards for the Purple Cat touchdown, and while a two-point run failed to produce points, Ariton was back on top 20-16 with 10:55 left in the second quarter. Elba was forced to punt on its next series, but got the ball back on an Ariton punt at its own 35-yardline and headed back toward the Purple Cat endzone. The Tigers reached a first down at the Ariton 43 behind the running of Collin Harrison and the passing of Jacquez Prince, and appeared to regain the lead when Prince turned the corner on a 43-yard run. A penalty flag nullified the long scoring run; however, and on the next play the Tigers turned the ball over on a mishandled snap to set Ariton up at the Elba 29-yardline. The Purple Cats took advantage of the short field as they covered the 29 yards to the endzone in five plays, and cashed in the turnover on the final play of the half when Senn bulled over from one yard out. The extra-point attempt failed, but at the half Ariton went in with a 26-16 lead. Ariton received the second half kickoff and wasted little time increasing its lead as the Purple Cats went 70 yards in six running plays to get back into the endzone. Ian Senn scored his fourth touchdown of the night when he turned the corner and scampered 39 yards for the score, and Senn also added the extra-point to out the ‘Cats on top 33-16 with 9:26 left in the third quarter. Elba saw a promising drive stopped at the Ariton 25-yardline on its ensuing possession, but got a much needed break only four plays later when JT Coleman broke through to block an Ariton punt to put the Tigers back in business at the Purple Cat 21. It took the Tigers six plays to cover the 21 yards to the endzone, with the score coming on a 1-yard run by Collin Harrison. Harrison also ran in the two-point conversion, and with 2:12 left in the quarter Elba was within 33-24. Ariton began its ensuing possession at its own 26-yardline and stuck a dagger in the Tigers comeback hopes as the ‘Cats marched 74 yards in nine plays to extend their lead. A 31-yard dash by Ian Senn was a key play in the long scoring drive, while Landon Thrash scored the Purple Cat touchdown when on fourth down and seven he took a handoff on a reverse and rambled untouched 10 yards into the endzone. A two-point run was unsuccessful, but with 9:01 left in the fourth quarter the Purple Cats were in charge with a 39-24 lead. Ariton put the ball in play at the Elba 38-yardline after a pass interception and needed only two plays to get back into the endzone. Jordan Smith gained 37 yards on first down and scored from a yard out on the next play for the Purple Cat touchdown, and while the extra-point attempt fell short, Ariton was in complete command with a 45-24 lead with 4:32 left on the clock. Elba was determined to get back into the endzone despite the deficit and did just that as the Tigers took the ensuing kickoff and went 46 yards in seven plays to get back across the goal line. Jacquez Prince completed 3 of 6 passes for 39 yards and rushed for 16 yards on one carry to lead the Tigers down the field, with the Tiger touchdown coming on a 12-yard pass to Chrystyile Caldwell. Prince passed to Collin Harrison for the two-point conversion, and with 2:21 still left on the clock Elba was within 45-32. Ariton recovered an on-sides kick on the ensuing kickoff and ended the Tigers playoff hopes as the ‘Cats ran out the clock to hand the Tigers the 45-32 region loss. Collin Harrison rushed for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns on 21 carries to lead the Elba offense, while Jacquez Prince added 55 yards and one td rushing and completed 7 of 15 passes for 103 yards and one td. Peyton McCart caught two passes for 70 yards and Chrystyile Caldwell had two catches for 19 yards and one td. Chrystyile Caldwell had 7 tackles and one quarterback sack to lead the Tiger defense, while John Martin Wilson also had 7 stops. Freshman Ian Senn rushed for 179 yards and 4 touchdowns on 14 carries and completed 5 of 12 passes for 75 yards and one td to spark Ariton, while sophomore Jordan Smith rushed for 161 yards and one td on 21 carries.
- Ricky Mularz, Sports Editor
