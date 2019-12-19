The Elba Tigers fell behind late in the opening quarter and never recovered last week in a high scoring 84-74 road loss to the Geneva Panthers.
The Tigers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on an acrobatic layup by Seth Ware and ere on top 13-8 with 2:51 left in the first quarter after a driving layup by Collin Harrison, but saw Geneva score the next eight points of the quarter to go on top 16-13 and heading into the second quarter the Panthers were still on top 22-20. Geneva stretched its lead to 30-20 early in the second quarter and appeared ready to blow the Tigers out of the gym, but Elba rallied behind the play of Chrystyile Caldwell and cut the deficit to 34-28 with 3:37 left in the stanza after a long 3-pointer by Seth Ware.
Elba got as close as 38-33 with 1:06 left on a 3-pointer by Dylan Caldwell, but Geneva refused to let the Tigers get any closer and carried a 40-35 lead in at the half.
Elba pulled within 40-37 early in the second quarter on a basket by Collin Harrison, but the Panthers scored the next five points of the quarter to up their lead to 45-37 and took their biggest lead of the quarter at 53-41 with 3:52 remaining after an 8-0 run. Elba came back battling after a time out and behind the play of Chrystyile Caldwell and Seth Ware went on a 6-0 run to pull within 53-47, only to see Geneva add a three-point play late to carry a 56-47 lead into the final stanza.
The two teams got into a running contest early in the fourth quarter and both teams had little trouble finding their way to the basket as Geneva sprinted its way to a 71-55 lead with 4:21 still left on the clock. . A 3-pointer by John Martin Wilson sparked a late Elba rally and Chrystyile Caldwell dominated inside until the final horn, but it was too little, too late, as the Panthers easily held on to claim the 84-74 win.
