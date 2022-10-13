The Elba Tigers strengthened their hold on the top spot in the region standings Thursday night with a big 62-28 road win over the Georgiana Panthers.
Elba received the opening kickoff and drove 61 yards in seven plays and overcame twenty yards in penalties to get on the scoreboard. Alvin Henderson rushed for 65 yards to lead the Tigers into the endzone and scored his first touchdown of the night on a 15-yard scamper. Alex Wisecup kicked the extra-point, and with 7:28 left in the first quarter Elba was already on top 7-0.
Elba regained possession at its own 40-yardline and this time went 60 yards in seven plays to add to its lead. Elba had an apparent touchdown early in the possession wiped off by a penalty flag. However, the flag only delayed the next Tiger score as Alvin Henderson scored on a 9-yard run on the first play of the second quarter and Wisecup booted the extra-point to push the Tigers lead to 14-0.
Georgiana began its ensuing possession at the Elba 32-yardline after a 53-yard kickoff return by Jalen Crenshaw and needed only two plays to reach the endzone, with the score coming on a 27-yard touchdown toss from Jacobie Morgan to Cameron Miles. Miles also ran in the two-point conversion as the Panthers cut the Elba lead to 14-8 with 11:20 left in the quarter.
The Panthers got the ball right back when Elba fumbled the ensuing kickoff at midfield, and in two plays Georgiana was back in the endzone after a 22-yard dash up the middle by Miles. A two-point run failed to produce points, but with 9:56 remaining in the quarter the Panthers had pulled even at 14-14.
Elba turned the ball over on a pass interception on its ensuing series, but regained possession at its own 35-yardline after a defensive stop, and promptly went 65 yards in five plays to regain the lead. The Tiger touchdown came on a 14-yard run by Cayden Adkins, and Wisecup added the extra-point as Elba moved back ahead 21-14 with 1:35 remaining in the half.
Elba recovered an on-sides kick on the second half kickoff and went 44 yards in just three plays to extend its lead. Alvin Henderson scored the touchdown on a 31-yard sprint up the middle, and while the extra-point try failed, the Tigers lead had grown to 27-14 with 10:31 left in the third quarter.
Elba’s Collin Arnold picked off a Panther pass near midfield to stop the ensuing Georgiana possession, and the Tigers cashed in the turnover as they stretched their lead to 34-14 with 6:42 left in the quarter on a 6-yard dash by JT Coleman and the extra-point by Wisecup.
Georgiana refused to throw in the towel and bounced right back to cut into the Elba lead. The Panther score came on a 38-yard run by Cameron Miles and Morgan ran in two-point conversion as the Panthers pulled within 34-22 with 5:26 still left in the quarter.
The Tigers began their next series at their own 35-yardline and wasted little time regaining its advantage as on the first play of the possession Alvin Henderson burst through a hole, hit the sidelines and raced 65 yard for a touchdown. Alex Wisecup added the extra-point, and with 5:05 left in the quarter the Tigers owned a 41-22 advantage.
The Elba defense stepped up to stop a Georgiana scoring threat on the game’s ensuing series at the Elba 20-yardline, and while a penalty on first down backed the Tigers up to their own 10-yardline, it made no difference as on first down Alvin Henderson took a direct snap and raced 90 yards for a Tiger touchdown. Wisecup’s extra-point was again true as Elba’s lead ballooned to 48-22 with 35-seconds remaining in a wild third quarter.
Georgiana continued to challenge the Elba defense and on a fourth down and 17 play stunned the Tigers when Jacobie Morgan connected with Kaveon Miles on a 64-yard touchdown toss. A two-point failed to reach the goal line, but the Panthers were still alive as Elba’s lead stood at 48-28.
Georgiana regained possession at its own 5-yardline following Elba’s only punt of the game, and this time the Tiger defense came up with a big play as on second down the Panthers Jacobie Morgan fumbled after a big hit and Elba’s Cayden Adkins recovered the loose ball in the endzone for a Tiger touchdown. Wisecup added the extra-point, and with 6:31 left on the clock the Tigers were finally in command with a 55-28 lead.
Elba began its next possession near midfield after another defensive stop and from there it took the Tigers two plays to get back into the endzone. The score came on a 12-yard reverse by Cody Gray, and Wisecup added his eighth extra-point of the night as Elba put the finishing touch on the big 62-28 region win.
Alvin Henderson rushed for 412 yards on 22 carries and scored 5 touchdowns to lead Elba on offense, while Cayden Adkins scored on a 14-yard run and a fumble recovery in the endzone, JT Coleman rushed for 47 yards and one td on three carries, and Brayden Johnson added 43 yards on six carries.
Georgiana was sparked by Cameron Miles with 112 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and one pass reception for 27 yards and a Panther score.
