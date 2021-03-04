The Elba Tigers spotted New Brockton an early 3-0 lead and then came roaring back to post an exciting 10-6 win over the Gamecocks, Thursday night in Elba.
New Brockton combined two Elba errors with a single by Kaden Cupp to plate tree runs in the top of the first inning, but Elba bounced back in its half of the inning and sparked by consecutive base hits off the bats of Carson Wise, John Martin Wilson and Iverson Lane scored two runs as the Tigers pulled within 3-2 after one wild inning of play.
Elba left the bases loaded in the second and stranded one base runner in the third. However, the Tigers rallied to score a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth to grab a 4-3 lead. A leadoff single by Peyton McCart sparked the two-run rally, while Carson Wise delivered an rbi double and Connor Burrow added an rbi single as Elba took its first lead of the night.
The Elba lead didn’t last for long, as the Gamecocks came back to the plate in the fifth and combined two walks with a two-run double by Drew Cashin and an rbi double by Brayson Carr to regain the lead at 6-4.
The Tigers staged another rally in their half of the inning and broke loose for six runs to open up a solid 10-6 lead. A one-out single by Collin Sauls ignited the fifth inning fireworks, while walks to Jaden Juarez and Peyton McCart loaded the bases. Carson Wise came through with a two-run single to pull the Tigers even at 6-6, while John Martin Wilson and Connor Burrows both delivered key hits that kept the rally alive and put the Tigers on top 10-6.
New Brockton threatened in its final two at-bats, but Tiger reliever Connor Burrows extinguished both threats as Elba claimed the exciting 10-6 win.
Carson Wise had 3 hits, scored 3 runs and had 2 rbi’s to lead Elba at the plate, while John Martin Wilson added 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had 1 rbi; Peyton McCart added 2 hits and scored 2 runs; Connor Burrows added 2 hits and 3 rbi’s; Iverson Lane added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 3 rbi’s; and, Collin Sauls and Adin Rayborn both added 1 hit and scored 1 run. Connor Burrows was the winning pitcher, in relief, as he tossed two and one-third innings and allowed no hits, while striking out six batters. John Martin Wilson was the Tiger starter and pitched four and two-thirds innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits, with eight strikeouts.
Kaden Cupp had 2 hits and scored 2 runs to lead the Gamecocks, while Drew Cashin added 1 hit, scored 2 runs and had 2 rbi’s; Brayson Carr added 1 hit and 1 rbi; and, Gabe Herrington added 1 hit. Four New Brockton pitchers combined for six innings on the mound and allowed 10 earned runs on 2 hits and 10 walks.
(JV Game)
The Elba Tigers saw a late 4-2 lead vanish as New Brockton scored three runs in its final at-bat to rally and post a 6-4 win. Jordan Hammonds had 2 hits and scored 2 runs to lead Elba, while Johnathan Mitchell added 2 hits, Ty Sieving added 1 hit and scored 2 runs, and Dalton Grantham added 1 hit and scored 1 run. Joshua English had 1 hit and 2 rbi’s to pace the Gamecocks, while Baylon Foster added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 1 rbi, and Dalton Holloway added 1 hit and scored 1 run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.