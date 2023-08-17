While the Elba Tigers have piled up the wins in the past two seasons in rolling to a 19-1 regular season record and a 21-3 overall record, the Tigers have seen the road to a possible state title end each year in the second round of the playoffs. With nine starters returning on both offense and defense from last season’s 11-1 squad, the team has set lofty goals that include a long run in the post-season and a trip to Tuscaloosa to compete for the Class 1A state championship.
“We feel like this could be our best season since we got here,” admitted fourth-year coach Marc Sieving, in a recent published interview in The Dothan Eagle, “and when the players set their goals they wanted to win in the post-season. That is a goal we all have, but we have a very tough regular season schedule that includes eight region opponents that have the same goals as we do, as well as a pair of 3A teams that don’t have any intention of losing to a 1A team. We are going to have to stay focused at improving one day at a time and being a better team every Friday night.”
The name all Tiger fans mention when looking ahead to the season is junior running back Alvin Henderson, a five-star back with over 70 college scholarship offers from across the nation. The 5-10, 195-pound, speedster, is the reigning 1A ‘Back of the Year’ after a banner season a year ago in which he rushed for 2,636 yards and 46 touchdowns, an average of 219.7 yards per game and 13.5 yards per carry, and also caught two td passes for 26 yards.
“Alvin is a five-star running back and so we obviously run the football a lot,” said Sieving. “We did throw the ball to him some this summer in seven-on-seven competition, and is a very good receiver. We won’t hesitate to throw him the ball coming out of the backfield, but he is one of the best runners in the nation and that is how he will be used. Alvin has been an outstanding running back since the ninth-grade, but has worked hard to get better every day in practice and it is that hard work that has made him the player he is today.”
While any team with a player like Henderson on its roster would be excited, Coach Sieving has many other reasons to look forward to the upcoming season.
“We didn’t really lose but two seniors off last year’s team on both offense and defense,” stated Sieving, “:and they were the same two guys. We have the majority of our players back and they are now stronger and faster. We feel like we will have an opportunity to play some good football this season, and are all looking forward to the season.”
While Henderson is the main weapon in the Tigers high-scoring offense, he is surrounded by an abundance of talent at almost every position.
Senior quarterback Brayden Johnson is back for his third year as the Tiger signal-caller, and the 6-1, 240-pounder, is a threat both running and passing. His strength and power enabled him to run for 559 yards and four touchdowns during his two years at quarterback, while also throwing for 1,083 yards and 10 scores.
“Brayden is a hard-nosed player that comes to play every day,” added Sieving. “He is confident player and is calm no matter the situation.”
Anchoring the Elba line up front will be four returning starters in junior Logan Horton (5-9, 180), senior Jamal Siler (6-4, 275), senior Kaleb Mitchell (6-2, 270) and senior Keaton Poole (5-11, 215), while also back in the lineup will be senior tight-end Ty Sieving (6-2, 200). A new face in the starting lineup to replace one of the two seniors from a year ago will be highly-regarded junior Emmanuel Cook (6-4, 285), who is also getting a lot of looks from colleges across the nation.
“The right side of our offensive line will check in at 270, 275 and 285,” said Coach Sieving, “and that is rare in 1A football. They are all big and strong, not just heavy, and hopefully will give us a plus we can capitalize on in our running game.”
While the talent is easy to spot on offense, two other returning starters include junior blocking back Jacob Watkins (6-0, 200) and senior wide-receiver Collin Arnold (6-3, 170), while also manning starting spots will be junior wingback Cayden Adkins (6-1, 235) and junior wide-receiver Brady Johnson (5-11.175).
“Our offense has scored a lot of points the last two years and is centered around our running game,” said Sieving. “Everybody knows what we are going to do, but not everybody has the backs, receivers and linemen we have, and when you can average 10 yards per carry running the ball, why throw it.”
The Tiger defense struggled at times last season at times, but did limit seven opponents to one score or less, and appears to be a veteran group entering the season.
The defense will be anchored by a returning all-state defensive back in senior Cameron Gray (6-1, 165), who had over 50 tackles and picked off five passes a year ago.
“We expect a solid effort on defense and feel like we should be able to hold teams down in points, as well as run to the ball and make tackles. Our group of linebackers in Jacob Watkins, Cayden Adkins and Brayden Johnson will be second to none! Those three guys are big (tipping the scales at over 200 pounds) and fast, and can really play.”
Collin Arnold and Ty Sieving will also return as starters at outside linebacker, and both are rangy defenders standing over 6-2. Add to that Jamal Siler (270) and Kaleb Mitchell (275) in the line, Cody Gray (6-0, 160), a senior, safety; reserve linemen Emmanuel Cook (285) and Keaton Poole (215); and, cornerback Brady Johnson (175). Newcomer Kendrick Jordan, a transfer from Dale County, is also being counted on to be a stopper at a linebacker spot on defense.
“We have both our kickers back in placekicker Alex Wisecup and punter Brayden Johnson,” added Sieving, “and that is a place where it is always a plus to have experience.”
Wisecup, a senior, was an all-state selection a year ago and last season booted a 43-yard field-goal, while Johnson has a big leg and can flip the field.
“Injuries are always a concern,” said Sieving, “and we do have a lot of players that go both ways. However, this year we have made a concerted effort to develop quality depth, and feel like we will be able to give everyone a break during the game to keep them as fresh as possible. We think we did a good job in the spring and summer developing some younger players, and will keep working to get more depth.”
“We know we will get everyone’s best effort every week and have a bullseye on our backs,” admitted Sieving, “but we are confident we can have another winning season and the players are working every day to be the best they can be. Every game will be a battle, but our players are battle-tested and ready to get on the field.”
