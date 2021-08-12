With the kickoff of the high school football season only a week away, Elba coach Marc Sieving reports his Tigers are ready to play.
“We still have a lot of work to do in a very short time,” stated Sieving, “but the players are ready to get on the field and I’ll admit that we as coaches are anxious to also get the season underway. Last week was the official start of preseason practice and we went out three days in shorts and helmets and one day in shorts and shoulder pads. We had a scrimmage Saturday night and got to watch the players in a game-type situation, but with just two weeks in pads before our first game it forces us to probably try to get a little too much done in a short period of time.”
“Playing on the first possible date is not always the best thing to do,” added Sieving, “but it does give us an open date before the opening round of the playoffs. So, I guess either you get an extra week of work before the season starts or you get a week before the playoffs to recover after the ten week regular season. Next season the AHSAA will allow teams that do not have spring training to begin fall practice a week early, and that will be something I expect a lot of teams to take a look at.”
“This week has been a busy week as we have been doing a lot of hitting and have begun to get ready for an opponent,” aid Sieving. “Everyone is still working hard to improve in everything they do and we are working to come together as a team at the same time. The learning process never ends, whether before the season, during the season or in the off-season, and we are still learning every day as players and coaches. We have a big senior class that has stepped forward and is providing leadership to the younger players, and we are looking at the seniors to accept the challenge ahead and leave their legacy as Elba Tigers.”
The Tigers will conduct another scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 13, on the high school practice field, with officials present, as the learning process continues toward the season opener on Aug. 20, at Daleville.
