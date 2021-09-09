The Elba Tigers saw their two-game winning streak come to an abrupt end Friday night with a disappointing 35-16 region loss to the G.W. Long Rebels, at Tiger Stadium.
Elba dodged two Rebel bullets early in the game as Byron Burks intercepted a pass at the Elba 10-yardline to turn back a Long scoring threat, and only moments later an apparent 67-yard punt return for a touchdown by the Rebels was nullified by a penalty flag.
Burks came up with another defensive gem early in the second quarter when he recovered a fumbled handoff at the G.W. Long 5-yardline, and from there it took the Tigers two plays to cash in the turnover, with the score coming on a 1-yard run by JT Coleman. Alex Wisecup kicked the extra-point, and with 9:21 remaining in the second quarter the Tigers were on top 7-0.
Elba was penalized twice on the ensuing kickoff when the ball sailed out of bounds, but the third kick went downfield and the Rebels were again ready to run as Trevor Morris fielded the kickoff, weaved his way through traffic and hit the sidelines on a 67-yard return for a touchdown Tanner Patton added the extra-point to pull Long even at 7-7 with 9:07 left in the quarter.
G.W. Long began its next possession at its own 20-yardline and stunned the Tigers as the Rebels needed only three plays to get back into the endzone. A 74-yard pass from Kobie Stringer to Bryson Hughes was a key play in the quick scoring drive, while the touchdown came on a 9-yard run by Stringer. Patton again added the extra-point as the Rebels went in front 14-7 with 3:19 remaining in the half.
G.W. Long began its first possession of the second half at its own 17-yardline after an Elba punt and marched 83 yards in seven plays to add to its lead. Kobie Stringer rushed for 23 yards on two carries to help lead the Rebels downfield, while Trevor Morris rushed for 49 yards on five carries and capped the drive with an 8-yard td dash. Patton’s extra-point was successful, and with 4:48 left in the quarter the Rebels were on top 21-7.
Elba turned the ball over on downs at the Long 14-yardline on its ensuing offensive series, but got a break and pulled within 21-9 three plays later with when a high snap on a punt attempt sailed over the head of the punter and rolled out of the endzone for a safety.
The safety seemed to pump life onto the Tigers, and only two plays later they were right back in the game when Chrystyile Caldwell got the ball and rambled 58 yards for a touchdown. Wisecup added the extra-point as Elba pulled within 21-16 with 10:11 left in the fourth quarter.
Elba regained possession on a Long punt and quickly moved to a first down at the Rebels 49-yardline, sparked by a 25-yard scamper by JT Coleman. A fumble on second down slowed the drive; however, and on fourth down an errant snap handed the ball back over to the Rebels at the Elba 28-yardline.
Trevor Morris scored two plays later on a 24-yard blast up the middle, and after Patton’s extra-point try was true, the Rebels lead was up to 28-16 with 2:34 left on the clock
G.W. Long scored the final points of the night with 1:05 on the clock when Bryson Hughes picked off an Elba pass and returned it 33 yards for a score, and Patton made it five for five on extra-point tries to give the Rebels the 35-16 region win.
