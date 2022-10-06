The Elba Tigers continued their winning ways last Thursday night with a convincing 42-6 region win over the Red Level Tigers, on Mack Wood Field.
Elba received the opening kickoff and gave fans a preview of things to come as the Tigers needed only two plays to get on the scoreboard. The scoring drive covered 53 yards in just two plays, with JT Coleman getting the call on both plays and scoring the touchdown on a 4-yard run. Alex Wisecup added the extra-point as Elba jumped on top 7-0 with 11:24 still left in the first quarter.
Elba began its next possession at its own 44-yardline and this time went 56 yards in 11 plays to add to its early advantage. The Tigers moved the chains on two fourth down conversions during the scoring drive, and while a 23-yard pass from Brayden Johnson to Ty Sieving was a key play in the scoring drive, the score came on a 1-yard run up the middle by Johnson. Wisecup again added the extra-point to push the Elba lead to 14-0 with 4:00 left in the quarter.
The Tigers first possession of the second quarter began at their own 3-yardline after a defensive stand and once again they struck quickly as Alvin Henderson got the call on two straight plays and after a 20-yard dash on first down broke loose on a 77-yard touchdown run. Wisecup booted the extra-point as Elba’s lead grew to 21-0 with 8:26 remaining in the quarter.
Elba regained possession at the Red Level 40-yardlime after a short punt and this time needed only one play to cover the distance to the goal line as JT Coleman took an inside handoff on a reve4rse and raced 40 yards for a touchdown. Wisecup’s extra-point try was true, and with 6:36 left in the quarter the Tigers lead was up to 28-0.
Elba began its initial offensive series of the second half at its own 36-yardline after a pass interception by Cody Gray, and from there it took the Tigers three plays to reach the endzone. Alvin Henderson scored his second touchdown of the night on a 53-yard gallop, and Wisecup kicked the extra-point to put Elba on top 35-0 with 9:46 left in the third quarter.
The Elba offense came back on the field at the Red Level 40-yardline after a short punt and from here needed only one play to add to its lead as on the first play of the possession Brayden Johnson connected with a wide open JT Coleman on a 40-yard touchdown toss. Wisecup’s extra-point was true, and with 7:33 left in the third quarter the Tigers owned a 42-0 lead.
Red Level threatened to get on the scoreboard on each of its final three possessions against the Elba reserves, and after being turned back at the Elba 38-yardline and 15-yardline, finally scored on the final play of the game on a 22-yard sweep by Kye Wright to make the final score Elba 42 Red Level 6.
Alvin Henderson rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns on six carries to lead the Tigers on the ground, while JT Coleman rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on a 10 carries and pulled in a 40-yard td toss. Brayden Johnson rushed for 12 yards and one td on seven carries and completed all three of his passes for 96 yards and one td.
