The Elba Tigers dialed up five long distance touchdowns in the first half to build a 38-0 halftime lead and then watched from the sidelines in a shortened second half as the reserves sealed the deal on a big 38-7 region win over the Zion Chapel Rebels. Elba’s Iverson Lane returned the opening kickoff 45 yards to the midfield stripe to set the Tigers up at the 50-yardline, and on the first play from scrimmage, Jacquez Prince burst through a hole in the middle of the Rebel defense and raced untouched 50 yards for a touchdown. Collin Harrison ran in the two-point conversion, and with 11:41 remaining in the first quarter the Tigers were already on top 8-0. Elba began its second offensive series at its own 19-yardline following a Zion Chapel punt and this time took two plays to reach the endzone. The Tiger score came on a 61-yard dash by Iverson Lane, and Prince passed to Peyton McCart for the two-point conversion as the Tigers lead grew to 16-0 with 6:30 left in the quarter. Zion Chapel recovered an Elba fumble at the 37-yardline after a short punt hit an Elba player, and the Rebels quickly reached the Tigers 26-yardline on a 17-yard screen pass from Mason Stuart to Brockston Bragg. A third down pass attempt was picked off by the Tigers Paxton Wise to stop the Rebel scoring threat; however, and Wise returned the interception 28 yards to put Elba back in business near midfield. Elba again scored quickly as on first down Collin Harrison took the snap, reached the sidelines, and took off on a 52-yard touchdown scoring run. Harrison also ran in the two-point conversion as the Tigers lead went to 24-0 with 39-seconds remaining in the opening quarter. The Rebels began another march down the field on their ensuing possession, and behind the running and passing of Mason Stuart reached a first down at the Elba 35-yardline. A penalty slowed the march; however, and the scoring threat ended at the 30-yardline when a fourth down pass missed its target. Elba went to the air on its ensuing possession and this time needed four plays to get back into the endzone. The Tiger touchdown came on a 60-yard first down pass from Jacquez Prince to Trent Hamilton, and while a two-point try failed to add points, the Tigers owned a 30-0 lead with 5:04 left in the second quarter. Elba began its next offensive series at its own 38-yardline after a 4-yard Rebel punt, and two plays later the Tigers were right back in the endzone, this time on a 69-yard dash by Collin Harrison. Jacquez Prince ran in the two-point conversion, and with 2:08 left in the half the Tigers lead was up to 38-0. Zion Chapel received the second half kickoff and promptly marched 67 yards in six running plays to get on the scoreboard. Brockston Bragg rushed for 59 yards on four carries and scored the Rebel touchdown on a 1-yard blast up the middle, and Adam Staver booted the extra point as Zion Chapel pulled within 38-7 with 3:23 remaining in the quarter. Elba’s JT Coleman rushed for 44 yards on three carries and Byron Burks added a 25-yard scamper on the Tigers ensuing possession as they overcame two fumbles that resulted in a loss of 27 yards to reach a first down at the Zion Chapel 27-yardline. The third fumble of the possession was recovered by the Rebels; however, as the Tigers failed to take advantage of the excellent field position and handed the ball back over to the Rebels. Zion Chapel’s Zay Adair had a 21-yard dash and Bragg added two runs for a total of 11 yards on the Rebels ensuing possession, but the Rebels gave the ball back on a fumble at the Elba 34-yardline, and at the final horn the Tigers left the field with the 38-7 region win. Collin Harrison rushed for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns on two carries to lead the Elba offense, while Jacquez Prince added 62 yards and 1 td on three carries and completed both his passes for 68 yards and one td, Iverson Lane added 61 yards and one td on one carry, Trent Hamilton pulled in a 60-yard scoring pass, and JT Coleman added 44 yards on three carries. The Tiger defense was led by Adin Rayborn with 6 tackles, while Crashade Griffin and Collin Sauls both added 4 stops, and Paxton Wise added 3 stops and had a pass interception. Brockston Bragg rushed for 147 yards and one score on 17 carries and pulled in one pass for 17 yards to spark the Rebel offense, while Zay Adair added 36 yards rushing on five carries.
Elba Tigers run past ZC Rebels 38-7
- Ricky Mularz, Sports Editor
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- NWS officials drop crest prediction for Pea River at Elba to 32.1 feet
- Friday morning update on flooding issues in Elba/Coffee County
- Elba City and Coffee County schools to remain closed Friday, Sept. 18th; Expected to reopen Monday, Sept. 21st
- Jack Day Festival set for Saturday, Sept. 26, to include art & crafts booths and car show
- Miss Brown and Mr. Spicer set to exchange vows in October
- Kinston escapes Red Level with exciting 21-19 region win
- Elba Tigers run past ZC Rebels 38-7
- Brainstorms for 9/17/2020
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated list of road closures from Coffee County officials due to Hurricane Sally impacts
- National Weather Service issues Flood Warning for Pea River at Elba
- Coffee County EMA provides Wednesday morning update on Hurricane Sally expected impacts to area
- NWS officials slightly increase crest prediction for Pea River in Elba to 42 feet
- NWS officials drop crest prediction for Pea River at Elba to 40.6 feet
- Miss Brown and Mr. Spicer set to exchange vows in October
- Elba officials urge citizens in low-lying area to be prepared to leave as Hurricane Sally impacts the area
- Friday morning update on flooding issues in Elba/Coffee County
- City of Elba preparing sandbags for residents in low-lying areas ahead of Hurricane Sally
- Cook Chevrolet - Public Notice for sale of vehicles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.