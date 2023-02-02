Elba, AL (36323)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.