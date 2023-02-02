The Elba Tigers bounced back from an early week loss to Brantley 67-56 to claim wins over Wicksburg 63-51 and Samson 77-22 to push their win total for the season to 15, and improve their season record to 15-12.
Following is a recap of last week’s basketball action:
Brantley 67 Elba 56
The Elba Tigers continued their area woes with a 67-56 home court loss to the Brantley Bulldogs.
Brantley came out ready to play and behind the play of Daylan Davis jumped out to a 9-0 lead only one minute into the game. A three-pointer by Cameron Gray with 5:10 remaining in the quarter pulled the Tigers within 9-5, but a three-pointer by Davis put the Bulldogs back in charge and Brantley added three more baskets from behind the arc in the stanza to open up a 25-14 lead.
Brantley opened the second quarter on an 8-4 run to stretch its lead to 33-18 with 3:09 left in the stanza and despite late three-pointers by Elba’s Cayden Adkins and Ty Sieving, the Bulldogs went in at the half with a 37-24 advantage.
Brantley quickly upped its lead to 45-27 in the third quarter after a three-pointer by Jayden Parks and Elba was never able to cut into the deficit as the Tigers trailed 52-39 heading into the final stanza.
The Tigers made a run early in the fourth quarter behind the scoring punch of Cameron Gray and closed to within 53-49 with 4:36 remaining on the clock, but Brantley used a 4-0 run to up its lead to 57-49 and Jayden Parks scored seven points in the closing minutes to help the Bulldogs remain unbeaten in area play as they handed the Tigers the 67-56 defeat.
Cameron Gray scored 10 points to lead Elba, while also scoring for the Tigers were Alvin Henderson 8, Ty Sieving 7, Jamal Siler 7, Cayden Adkins 7, Cody Gray 6, Jacob Watkins 4, JT Coleman 3 and Taylon Purvis 3. Keldric Brown scored 18 points and Jayden Parks added 16 to lead Brantley, while also scoring for the Bulldogs were Daylan Davis 14, Robert Shine 6, Jayles Tyson 4, Jordan Parks 3, Jon Bush 3 and Jackson Mitchell 3.
Elba 63 Wicksburg 51
The Elba Tigers took charge in the second half to claim a hard fought 63-51 road win over the Wicksburg Panthers.
Elba saw an early 12-5 first quarter lead evaporate as Wicksburg closed the quarter on a 13-0 run to grab an 18-12 advantage, and the Panthers ever lost command in the second stanza and at the half was still on top 30-27. The Tigers began to heat up behind the arc in the third quarter and behind the play of Cody Gray and Cameron Gray pulled ahead midway through the quarter and never looked back as they ran away with the win.
Cody Gray scored 20 points and Cameron Gray added 15 to lead Elba, while also scoring for the Tigers were Ty Sieving 5, Jacob Watkins 5, Brayden Johnson 4, Cayden Adkins 4, JT Coleman 4, Alvin Henderson 3 and Taylon Purvis 3. Gabe Glover led the Panthers with 18 points.
Elba 77 Samson 22
The Elba Tigers raced out to a 27-2 first quarter lead and never looked back rolled to a lopsided 77-22 win over the Samson Tigers, on ‘Senior Night’ at Elba High.
Cody Gray and Taylon Purvis drained early three-pointers to stake the Tigers to an 8-2 lead, while Cameron Gray, JT Coleman and Jamal Siler took turns putting points on the scoreboard during a 22-0 run as Elba carried a 27-4 lead into the second stanza. Elba stretched its lead to 37-5 with 5:19 left in the half on a basket by Brayden Johnson, and when Alvin Henderson converted a fast break basket with 1:41 left the Tigers lead was up to 47-7. The Tigers carried a 52-10 advantage in at the half and never slowed down in the third quarter as a 10-3 run upped their lead to 62-13, and the fans from both sides headed to the exits early in the final stanza as Elba mopped up the 77-22 win.
JT Coleman scored 18 points and Jacob Watkins added 16 to lead Elba, while also scoring for the Tigers were Cameron Gray 13, Taylon Purvis 10, Cody Gray 6, Jamal Siler 6, Brayden Johnson 6 and Cayden Adkins 2.
