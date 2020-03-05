Chanler Coppage

Elba Tiger Chanler Coppage pitched a compkete game and added 2 hits and 4 rbi’s at the plate last week to spark the Tigers to an impressive 9-4 win over Samson.

(Photo by BC Sports Photography)

The Elba Tigers hosted Samson last week in their home opener and gave their fans plenty to cheer about in an impressive 9-4 win. John Martin Wilson singled to open the game for the Tigers in the bottom of the first inning, promptly stole second base and advanced to third on an infield out. Steven Swan drew a walk and quickly moved to second to out two Tigers in scoring position, and both raced home when Chanler Coppage delivered a two-run double to pout Elba up 2-0 early. The Elba bats were quiet in the next three innings and the Tigers carried the slim 2-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth. However, the Tigers came back alive at the plate in their half of the frame and plated five runs to open up a big 7-0 lead. Whit Shehee reached with one out on a passed ball after a strike out to ignite the Elba rally, while Iverson Lane followed with a single and John Martin Wilson drew a base on balls to load the bases. A walk to Carson Wise forced in Shehee to push the lead to 3-0, and Steven Swan followed with a bases clearing triple to increase the Tigers lead to 6-0. Swan scored on an rbi single by Chanler Coppage, and after five innings Elba was in command with a 7-0 lead. Iverson Lane led off the sixth with a walk to spark another Tiger rally, but after Carson Wise was hit by a pitch, the next batter struck out to put two outs on the scoreboard. Chanler Coppage continued to swing a hot bat; however, and drove in both base runners with a two-run single as Elba’s lead grew to 9-0. Samson combined three hits with three free passes in the top of the seventh to plate four runs, but Elba’s lead was never in danger as the Tigers easily held on to claim the 9-4 win. Chanler Coppage had 2 hits and knocked in 4 runs to lead the Tigers at the plate and was also the winning pitcher, while Steven Swan added 1 hit, scored 2 runs and collected 3 rbi’s, and Iverson Lane and John Martin Wilson both added 1 hit and scored 2 runs.

