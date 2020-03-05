The Elba Tigers hosted Samson last week in their home opener and gave their fans plenty to cheer about in an impressive 9-4 win. John Martin Wilson singled to open the game for the Tigers in the bottom of the first inning, promptly stole second base and advanced to third on an infield out. Steven Swan drew a walk and quickly moved to second to out two Tigers in scoring position, and both raced home when Chanler Coppage delivered a two-run double to pout Elba up 2-0 early. The Elba bats were quiet in the next three innings and the Tigers carried the slim 2-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth. However, the Tigers came back alive at the plate in their half of the frame and plated five runs to open up a big 7-0 lead. Whit Shehee reached with one out on a passed ball after a strike out to ignite the Elba rally, while Iverson Lane followed with a single and John Martin Wilson drew a base on balls to load the bases. A walk to Carson Wise forced in Shehee to push the lead to 3-0, and Steven Swan followed with a bases clearing triple to increase the Tigers lead to 6-0. Swan scored on an rbi single by Chanler Coppage, and after five innings Elba was in command with a 7-0 lead. Iverson Lane led off the sixth with a walk to spark another Tiger rally, but after Carson Wise was hit by a pitch, the next batter struck out to put two outs on the scoreboard. Chanler Coppage continued to swing a hot bat; however, and drove in both base runners with a two-run single as Elba’s lead grew to 9-0. Samson combined three hits with three free passes in the top of the seventh to plate four runs, but Elba’s lead was never in danger as the Tigers easily held on to claim the 9-4 win. Chanler Coppage had 2 hits and knocked in 4 runs to lead the Tigers at the plate and was also the winning pitcher, while Steven Swan added 1 hit, scored 2 runs and collected 3 rbi’s, and Iverson Lane and John Martin Wilson both added 1 hit and scored 2 runs.
Latest News
- Alabama Governor establishes Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force
- Crittenden reels in 8-pound bass at Coffee County Lake
- Elba Tigers slam Samson 9-4
- Elba Parks and Recreation planning 5K Run for March 14th
- Elba High School senior named a Class 1A Region Winner in Achievement for Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Program
- Elba Lions Club raffling signed Auburn football
- Brainstorms for 3/5/2020
- New pastor brings new energy to Greater Holy Temple GOGIC
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Elba Police Department officers earn certificate of completion for police academy
- City's code enforcement officer updates council on current FEMA flood buyout program in Elba
- New pastor brings new energy to Greater Holy Temple GOGIC
- Crittenden reels in 8-pound bass at Coffee County Lake
- Notice to Creditors - The Estate of Leon Boyd Murphree
- Hughie W. Bryan Jr.
- Coffee County makes voting location change in Elba prior to Tuesday, March 3, Primary Elections
- Elba Lions Club raffling signed Auburn football
- Lady Tigers ousted in basketball Class 1A Final Four opener
- Elba BOE members approve resolution opposing school start date legislation
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.