The Elba Tigers closed another busy week with a much needed win to snap a six-game losing streak heading into the second week of area play.
Following is a recap of last week’s action:
G.W. Long 63 Elba 35
The Elba Tigers continued their recent losing streak with a 63-35 road loss to the G.W. Long Rebels.
The Tigers had a hard time finding their way to the goal and slowing down the Rebels attack in the opening stanza as G.W Long raced out to an early 20-6 lead. Elba began to settle down in the second quarter, but trailed 39-17 at the half and never threatened as the Tigers dropped the key area contest.
Chrystyile Caldwell scored 13 points and Byron Burks added 10 to lead Elba, while other Tigers scoring included Jordan Marek 3, JT Coleman 3 and Alvin Henderson 6. Avery Roberts scored 21 points to lead the Rebels, while Kobie Stringer added 20 and Blayne McDaniel scored 9.
Ariton 54 Elba 41
The Elba Tigers fell behind big in the first half and saw a spirited second half rally fall short in a 54-41 area loss to the Ariton Purple Cats.
Elba trailed only 7-5 after one quarter of play, but watched as the Purple Cats used a 21-6 second quarter spurt to carry a big 28-11 lead in at the half. Alvin Henderson scored 20 points in the second half to spark the Tigers rally. However, Ariton never lost command and handed Elba the area loss.
Alvin Henderson scored 22 points to lead Elba, while also scoring were Chrystyile Caldwell 8, Zay Daniels 5, JT Coleman 3, Brayden Johnson 2 and Byron Burks 1. Ian Senn scored 17 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out 7 assists to lead the Purple Cats, while Isaiah Johnson added 13 points and 10 rebounds, Andyn Garris added 13 points, and Landon Tyler added 8 points and 11 rebounds.
Elba 62 Northside Methodist 40
The Elba Tigers put an end to their victory drought Friday night with a big 62-40 win over the Northside Methodist Academy Knights, at the Elba High gym.
Elba owned a slim 16-15 lead early in the second quarter, but went on a 15-0 run sparked by the scoring of Jordan Marek and Zaydrian Daniels to stretch its lead to 31-15, and carried a comfortable 35-22 lead in at intermission.
Chrystyile Caldwell sparked a 14-0 Tigers run to open the third quarter to push their lead to 49-22, and while Caldwell picked up his fourth foul with 3:41 left in the quarter, the Tigers never missed a beat and Byron Burks got hot late to lead Elba to the big 62-40 win.
Zaydrian Daniels scored 18 points and Byron Burks added 15 to lead Elba, while also scoring for the Tigers were Jordan Marek 9, Chrystyile Caldwell 9, Brayden Johnson 5, JT Coleman 4 and Alvin Henderson 2. Justice Hallman scored 14 points and Kane Helder added 8 for the Knights.
