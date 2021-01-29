The Elba Tigers used a 10-0 second quarter run to pull ahead and never looked back Friday night as they roared to a big 57-36 area win over the Zion Chapel Rebels.
Collin Harrison drained a long 3-pointer to put the Tigers on top 3-2 early, and behind the scoring of Harrison and Kimdarius Hill the Tigers remained on top for much of the stanza and owned a 9-6 lead with 3:12 remaining in the quarter. A 3-pointer by Zion Chapel’s Jacob Chestnut helped the Rebels move back on top 11-9 late; however, and a late bucket by Connor Kelley allowed the Rebels to carry a 13-12 lead into the second quarter.
Elba regained the lead at 15-13 early in the second quarter on a three-point play by Chrystyile Caldwell and was still on top 17-16 after a 3-pointer by the Rebels Chase Horstman. The Tigers tightened up on the defensive end of the court after the long three-pointer, and sparked by the play of Kimdarius Hill and John Martin Wilson went on a 10-0 run to open up a 27-16 lead with 2:32 left in the stanza, and carried a 30-19 lead in at intermission.
Elba extended its lead to 35-19 early in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Byron Burks and took its biggest lead of the stanza at 40-23 when Chrystyile Caldwell drained a pair of free throws.
The Tigers carried a 40-24 lead into the fourth quarter, and sparked by the play of Kimdarius Hill and Chrystyile Caldwell opened the stanza with a 7-0 run to stretch their lead to 47-24. Jacob Chestnut hit a 3-pointer to stop the bleeding for the Rebels and Zion Chapel went on a 7-0 run to cut the Elba lead to 47-31. However, Zion Chapel scored only five points over the final five minutes of the game, while the Tigers closed the game with a 10-5 run to put the wraps on the big 57-36 win.
Elba, which connected on 9 of 11 free throws in the opening three quarters, was led by Kimdarius Hill with 18 points and Chrystyile Caldwell with 16. Zion Chapel, which connected on only 6 of 28 free throw opportunities, was led by Jacob Chestnut with 13 points and Connor Kelley with 11.
Elba (57): Hill 18, Burks 3, Harrison 10, Henderson 8, Wilson 2, Caldwell 16.
Z.C. (36): Watson 7, Finger 2, Horstman 3, Kelley 11, Chestnut 13.
