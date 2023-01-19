The Elba Tigers continued to battle area foes last week on the basketball court and while they claimed an important 74-25 road win over the Houston County Lions, a second half meltdown resulted in a 78-45 home loss to the Florala Wildcats as their area record slipped to 2-2.
Following is a recap of both games:
Elba 74 Houston County 25
The Elba Tigers jumped out to an early 15-0 lead and never looked back last Tuesday night in a lopsided 74-25 area win over the Houston County Lions, at the Tiger gym.
A three-pointer by JT Coleman started the big run to open the game, while a three-pointer by Jacob Watkins ended the run as Elba jumped out to a 15-0 lead with 2:33 remaining in the first quarter. The Tigers carried a 17-6 lead into the second quarter and quickly upped their lead to 23-6 as Alvin Henderson sparked a 6-0 run, and although the pace slowed late in the stanza, the Tigers never lost command and were on top 28-11 at the half.
Houston County scored the first four points of the third quarter to pull within 28-15, but three-pointers by Cody Gray and Jacob Watkins helped Elba regain command as the Tigers closed the quarter on a 17-0 run to take a big 55-19 advantage. The Lions rallied early in the final stanza to cut the Tigers lead to 61-25, but Elba closed the game on a 13-0 run behind the play of Cayden Adkins and Brady Johnson to post the 74-25 area win.
Alvin Henderson scored 11 points and Jacob Watkins added 10 to lead Elba, while also scoring for the Tigers were Jamal Siler 9, Cameron Gray 9, JT Coleman 8, Brady Johnson 8, Brayden Johnson 6, Cayden Adkins 5, Cody Gray 4, Taylon Purvis 3 and Ty Sieving 1. Colton Louminick scored 9 points to lead Houston County.
Florala 78 Elba 45
The Elba Tigers saw a 33-30 halftime lead vanish in the final two quarters in a disappointing 78-45 home court loss to the Florala Wildcats.
Florala came out ready to play in the first quarter and raced out to a 9-2 lead with 5:16 remaining in the stanza. However, three-pointers by Elba’s JT Coleman and Taylon Purvis helped the Tigers pull within 12-10 with 4:02 left in the quarter, and after Brayden Johnson nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer the Tigers found themselves trailing 18-15 heading into the second stanza. Florala remained in front for much of the second quarter and owned a slim 27-26 lead with 4:20 left in the half, but Elba again rallied and sparked by Alvin Henderson went on a 7-0 run to open up a 33-27 advantage with 1:09 left on the clock and was still on top 33-30 at intermission.
Florala opened the second half with a pair of slam dunks to gain momentum and took a 34-33 lead, and while Jacob Watkins did drain a pair of three-pointers in the stanza for the Tigers, the Wildcats never lost command as they poured in 25 third quarter points to carry a 55-44 lead into the final stanza. Florala scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to stretch its lead to 61-44 and outscored Elba 23-4 in the final eight minutes to hand the Tigers the painful 78-45 area loss.
Alvin Henderson scored 9 points to lead Elba, while also scoring for the Tigers were Jacob Watkins 8, Cody Gray 5, Cameron Gray 5, Brayden Johnson 5, Jamal Siler 4, JT Coleman 3, Ty Sieving 3 and Taylon Purvis 3. Rayshon Coleman scored 27 points and Christian Greasham added 21 to lead Florala.
