The Elba Tigers continued their run toward a region title Friday night with a big 47-7 win over the Geneva County Bulldogs, at Dixie Howell Stadium, in Hartford.
Elba wasted little time taking command in the key region clash as the Tigers received the game’s opening kickoff and went 47 yards in four plays to get on the scoreboard. Alvin Henderson capped the scoring drive with a 35-yard touchdown run, and Alex Wisecup kicked the extra-point as Elba grabbed a 7-0 lead with 10:35 remaining in the first quarter.
The Tigers were forced to punt on their second series, but regained possession at the Geneva County 28-yardline on a fumble recovery by Trent Hamilton and from there needed four plays to cash in the turnover. Henderson gained 22 yards on two carries to move the ball within the shadows of the goal post, while the touchdown came when Kyle Smith recovered a fumble in the endzone after an Elba runner fumbled just before crossing the goal line. Wisecup added the extra-point, and with 11:50 left in the second quarter the Tigers were on top 14-0.
Geneva County began its ensuing possession at its own 41-yardline and brought its homecoming crowd to their feet as the Bulldogs marched 59 yards in nine plays to get on the scoreboard. A 16-yard gain on a screen pass from Jackson Stewart to Jose Martinez was a key play in the scoring drive, and it was Martinez that capped the drive with a 4-yard touchdown dash. Hunter Adams kicked the extra-point as Geneva County pulled within 14-7 with 6:42 left in the quarter.
Elba began its ensuing possession near midfield and this time needed only one play to add to its lead as on first down Chrystyile Caldwell took a direct snap and rambled 49 yards for a score. Wisecup added the extra-point as the Tigers lead grew to 21-7 with 6:25 remaining on the clock.
The Elba defense stopped a Geneva County scoring threat at the Tigers 17-yardline late in the half on a pass interception by Peyton McCart, and the Tigers promptly went 83 yards in seven plays to open up a three touchdown advantage. A 21-yard run by Chrystyile Caldwell was a key play on the long scoring drive, while the score came on a winding 50-yard spring by Alvin Henderson. Wisecup’s extra-point split the upright and with 29-seconds left in the half Elba was in charge with a 28-7 lead.
Elba failed to overcome twenty yards in penalties on its initial possession of the third quarter, but regained possession at the Geneva County 35-yardline after Peyton McCart’s second interception of the game, and cashed in the turnover to extend its lead. Alvin Henderson had consecutive runs of 35 and 39 yards for touchdowns wiped off the scoreboard by penalty flags, but the Tigers kept plugging way at the Bulldog defense and finally got back in the endzone when on fourth down Henderson broke a tackle and scored on a 32-yard dash. Alex Wisecup kicked the extra-point as Elba’s lead grew to 35-7 with 2:02 remaining in the third quarter.
Elba got a break when what appeared to be a long touchdown run by Jackson Stewart turned into a touchback when the Bulldog quarterback fumbled the ball at the five-yardline and then kicked the loose ball out of the endzone, and once again the Tigers turned a Bulldog bobble into points as they went 80 yards in five plays to cash in the turnover.
Brayden Johnson rushed for 31 yards on two carries to help lead the Tigers down the field, while the score came on a 48-yard touchdown toss from Johnson to Byron Burks. A low snap foiled the extra-point try, but with 10:00 left in the fourth quarter Elba’s lead had ballooned to 41-7.
The Tigers final possession of the night began at their own 45-yardline after a Bulldog punt, and it took the Tigers one play to put more points on the scoreboard as on first down Byron Burks took a handoff and raced untouched 55 yards for a touchdown. The extra-point try failed, but with 3:56 remaining on the clock Elba had put the finishing touches on the big 47-7 region road win.
