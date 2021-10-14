The Elba Tigers set a new all-time scoring record and recorded an important region win at the same time Friday night as they raced past the Abbeville Yellowjackets 82-14, at Tiger Stadium.
Elba received the opening kickoff and went 42 yards in six plays to score its first points of the game. Alvin Henderson rushed for 17 yards on four carries and capped the early scoring drive with a 5-yard touchdown run, and while the extra-point attempt sailed wide, the Tigers were up 6-0 with 9:04 left in the first quarter.
Elba got the ball back at its own 44-yardline on a fumble recovery by Chrystyile Caldwell and this time needed eight plays to get back into the endzone. An 11-yard pass from Brayden Johnson to Peyton McCart on third down and six kept the drive alive early, while Chrystyile Caldwell scored the touchdown on a 24-yard dash. Alex Wisecup kicked the extra point as the Tigers lead grew to 13-0 with 4:43 remaining in the quarter.
A low snap on an Abbeville punt attempt gave the ball back to Elba at the Yellowjackets 12-yardline, and one play later the Tigers were back in the endzone on a 12-yard run by Alvin Henderson. A low snap on the extra-point try turned into two points on a pass from Peyton McCart to Carson Wise, and with 2:58 left in the quarter the Tigers lead was up to 21-0.
Elba’s Chrystyile Caldwell recovered an Abbeville fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the Yellowjackets 40-yardline, and three plays later the Tigers were in the endzone with their fourth touchdown of the quarter. Byron Burks scored the touchdown on a 37-yard run, and Wisecup added the extra point to push Elba’s lead to 28-0 with 1:59 left in the quarter.
Abbeville began its ensuing possession at its own 34-yardline and went 66 yards in six plays to get on the scoreboard. The score came on a 57-yard pass from Jonathan Patterson to Trenton Lingo on a fourth down and 12 play, and while a two-point conversion failed to add points, Elba’s lead stood at 28-6 with 11:38 remaining in the second quarter.
Elba put the ball in play at midfield after a short kickoff and went 50 yards in four plays to add to its lead. Alvin Henderson rushed for 28 yards on two carries and capped the scoring drive with a 15-yard touchdown run, and Wisecup added the extra-point as the Tigers lead went to 35-6 with 10:08 left in the quarter.
Elba quickly regained possession on a fumble recovery by Collin Sauls at midfield, and seven plays later the Tigers were right back in the endzone. Four different running backs got the call during the scoring drive, while Alvin Henderson scored the touchdown on a 12-yard gallop. Alex Wisecup kicked the extra-point, and with 6:36 left in the quarter the Tigers lead was up to 42-6.
Elba’s next offensive series began at the Abbeville 31-yardline after a defensive stop on a fourth down gamble, and this time it took the Tigers two plays to cross the goal line. JT Coleman got the call on both plays and scored the touchdown on a 3-yard run, and Wisecup added the extra-point as the Tigers lead grew to 49-6 with 4:40 left in the quarter.
Elba got the ball back when Peyton McCart recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the Abbeville 39-yardline, and on the first play of the possession the Tigers went into their book of trick plays as Byron Burks took the snap at quarterback, handed off to JT Coleman on a sweep, Coleman pitched the ball back to Brayden Johnson, who had lined up as a receiver, and Johnson then lofted a 39-yard touchdown toss to a wide open Byron Burks. A low snap foiled the extra-point try, but with 4:30 still left in the quarter the Tigers had opened up a 55-6 lead.
Elba got the ball right back on a pass interception by JT Coleman, but failed to cash in the turnover as it fumbled the ball right back. The Tiger turnover only hurt for a few seconds; however, as on the Yellowjackets next play Elba’s Chrystyile Caldwell picked off a pass and returned it 76 yards for a Tiger touchdown. Alex Wisecup added the extra-point, and with 39-seconds left in the half the Tigers owned a 62-6 advantage.
Abbeville received the second half kickoff and promptly went 72 yards in only three plays to reach paydirt. The score came on a 46-yard halfback pass from Cam Jones to Travontae Glanton, and Trenton Lingo ran in the two-point conversion as the ‘Jackets cut the Elba lead to 62-14 with 9:45 remaining in the third quarter.
Elba began its ensuing possession at its own 38-yardline and overcame fifteen yards in penalties to cover the 62 yards to the endzone in eight plays. Kimdarius Hill rushed for 25 yards on three carries and Jerrod Anderson added 19 yards on two carries to help lead the Tigers down the field, while the score came on a 34-yard pass from Brady Johnson to Dominic Griffin. The extra-point try failed, but with 4:00 left in the quarter the Tigers lead stood at 68-14.
Elba regained possession at the Abbeville 19-yardline on a fumble recovery by Emmanuel Cook, and five plays later the Tigers found themselves back in the endzone with their tenth touchdown of the night. The score came on an 11-yard sweep by Dominic Griffin, and Bradley Chapman added the extra-point to up the Elba lead to 75-14 with 2-seconds remaining in the quarter.
Elba got the ball back at its own 43-yardline midway through the fourth quarter after a defensive stand, and after a penalty on first down went 67 yards in three plays to break the all-time record for points scored in a game at Elba High. Cody Gray scored the touchdown on a 56-yard dash down the sidelines with 4:10 left on the clock, and Chapman added the extra-point to put the finishing touch on the amazing 82-14 region win.
