The Elba Tigers closed the season with an impressive 13-3, 14-7 doubleheader sweep past the Kinston Bulldogs, Friday at Elba.
Following are highlights of both wins:
FIRST GAME:
Elba 13 Kinston 3
The Elba Tigers pulled ahead early and never looked back Friday afternoon to post a big 13-3 six-inning win over the Kinston Bulldogs.
Elba combined two walks with singles by Peyton McCart, Whit Shehee and Connor Burrow to jump out to an early 3-0 first inning lead, and then added one run in the second to up its lead to 4-0 after John Martin Wilson singled with two outs and raced home on an rbi single by Peyton McCart.
Kinston took advantage of two walks and a hit batter to pull within 4-2 in the top of the fourth, but the Tigers had a quick answer for the Bulldogs rally as they plated three runs in their half of the inning to stretch the lead to 7-2.
Ty Sieving reached on a fielder’s choice, John Martin Wilson singled and Carson Wise was hit by a pitch to load the bases in the fourth inning rally, while the key hit was a 3-run double off the bat of Iverson Lane that put the Tigers back in charge.
Elba picked up in the fifth where it had left off in the fourth as it added three more runs to stretch the lead to 10-2. The Tigers loaded the bases on a walk, hit batter and an error, while a walk to Ty Sieving forced in a run, and the Tigers added two unearned runs to blow the game open!
Kinston plated an unearned run in the top of the sixth, but the Tigers scored three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame, with the big hit being a 2-run double by Peyton McCart that ended the game due to the 10-run rule.
Peyton McCart had 3 hits and knocked in 5 runs to lead Elba at the plate, while John Martin Wilson added 2 hits, scored 4 runs and had 2 rbi’s; Iverson Lane added 1 hit and 3 rbi’s; and, Whit Shehee added 1 hit, scored 2 runs and had 1 rbi. Connor Burrow was the winning pitcher as he tossed four innings and allowed one earned run on one hit and five walks.
Hunter Hughes, Cale Sumblin and David Free all had 1 hit to lead Kinston, while J.W. Mikel, Jeb Crosby and Konner Walker all scored 1 run.
SECOND GAME:
Elba 14 Kinston 7
The Elba Tigers jumped out to an early lead and turned back repeated Kinston rallies to outscore the Bulldogs 14-7, to complete the doubleheader sweep.
Elba wasted little time taking command as the Tigers plated five runs in the bottom of the first inning to grab an early 5-0 lead. A single by John Martin Wilson sparked the early uprising, while one out walks to Carson Wise and Iverson Lane loaded the bases, and after a Kinston error allowed one runner to cross the plate, Connor Burrows followed with a two-run single and Collin Sauls added a two-run double to put the Tigers on top.
Kinston’s Konner Walker ripped a two-run double and later scored on an rbi single by Owen Patterson in the second as the Bulldogs pulled within 5-4, but the Tigers answered with a two-run third thanks to an rbi triple by Paxton Wise and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Collin Sauls.
Elba’s lead grew to 8-4 in the bottom of the fourth when Peyton McCart singled and came around to score, but the Bulldogs kept battling and pulled within 8-5 in the fifth when Cale Sumblin doubled and eventually crossed the plate.
The Tigers again answered the Kinston challenge as they scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend their lead to 12-5. A hit batter, a walk and a single by John Martin Wilson enabled Elba to load the bases with one out, while two bases loaded walks and a costly Bulldog error helped the Tigers hang four runs on the scoreboard as they regained command.
Kinston took advantage of three walks to add a run in the sixth and pushed across an unearned run in the seventh, but Elba scored two runs of its own in the bottom of the sixth, sparked by a one out single by Collin Sauls, and the Tigers held on to post the 14-7 win.
John Martin Wilson had 3 hits and scored 2 runs to lead Elba at the plate, while Collin Sauls added 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had 2 rbi’s; Connor Burrows added 1 hit, scored 2 runs and had 2 rbi’s; Peyton McCart added 1 hit and scored 2 runs; and, Paxton Wise added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 1 rbi. John Martin Wilson pitched five and two-thirds innings and allowed four earned runs on six hits and five walks, with nine strikeouts.
Cale Sumblin had 2 hits and scored 1 run to lead the Bulldogs, while Konner Walker added 1 hit, scored 2 runs and had 2 rbi’s; and, Owen Patterson and Tripp Hawthorne both added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 1 rbi.
