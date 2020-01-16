The Elba Tigers tipped off area play last week with a solid 57-36 win over the Kinston Bulldogs, in front of a large crowd at the Tiger gym. Kinston jumped out to an early lead on a 3-pointer by Jeb Crosby and was still on top 8-7 with 2:36 remaining in the opening quarter after a basket by Ayden Wallace. However, Elba’s Collin Harrison scored two late baskets and Tiger teammate Dylan Caldwell added a 3-pointer as the Tigers carried a 14-8 lead into the second stanza. Elba’s lead grew to 16-8 early in the second quarter after two visits to the free throw line, while Kinston ended its scoring drought with 6:36 left n the quarter and pulled within 16-10 on a basket layup by Reece Hall. The Bulldogs got within five points at 21-16 with 4:10 left in the half on a jumper by Crosby, but the Elba’s Byron Burks and John Martin Wilson sparked a 9-0 run to out the Tigers up 30-16 at the half. Kinston sneaked back into the game early in the third quarter and pulled within 32-20 with 5:45 remaining on a basket by Cole Sumblin, but Elba answered with an 8-0 run, sparked by the play of Wilson and Chrystyile Caldwell, to take a 40-20 lead with 2:18 still left in the stanza, and carried a 42-24 into the closing stanza. Elba’s lead grew to 48-26 with 6:55 left in the final stanza on a basket by Burks and stood at 52-31 with 3:53 left on a layup by Chrystyile Caldwell. Kinston made a mild rally and had a chance to cut into the Elba lead, but connected on only 2 of 7 free throws over a span of just over a minute, and the Tigers coasted in with the 57-36 area win over the Bulldogs. John Martin Wilson scored 11 points and Chrystyile Caldwell added 10 to lead the Tigers, while Cole Sumblin led the Bulldogs with 10 points. Elba (57): Tidwell 2, Lane 7, Moguel 3, Harrison 5, Coleman 2, Burks 5, Epps 6, Wilson 11, C. Caldwell 10, D. Caldwell 6. Kinston (36): Hawthorne 1, Patterson 4, Hall 5, Sumblin 10, Wallace 5, Crosby 7, Matthews 4. (JV Game) The Elba Tigers made it look easy with a 52-35 win over the Kinston Bulldogs, in junior varsity action. The Tigers jumped out to a big early lead and never loomed back as they were never threatened. Zaydrian Daniels scored 15 points to lead Elba, while Chayse Peterson and Trent Hamilton added 11 points, apiece. Elba (52): Washington 5, Thomas 2, Hamilton 11, Hill 4, Peterson 11, Harrison 4, Daniels 15. Kinston (35): Lunsford 10, Sims 11, Tew 12, Hughes 2.
