The Elba Tigers rallied after a 15-1 opening game blowout loss on Thursday night to sweep the Zion Chapel Rebels 8-1 and 11-8 in a Friday doubleheader to win the area series.
Following are highlights of the three-game series:
(Game 1)
Zion Chapel 15 Elba 1
The Elba Tigers fell behind 9-0 in the second inning and never challenged in a 15-1 area loss to the Zion Chapel Lady Rebels, in game one of the series, Thursday night, at Zion Chapel.
Whitt Shehee had 1 hit and 1 rbi to lead the Tigers at the plate, while Brady Johnson and Cameron Gray both added 1 hit. Two Elba pitchers combined to toss four innings and allowed 11 earned runs on 13 hits and five walks.
Brodie Stinson had 3 hits and scored 3runs to lead the Rebels at the plate, while Dayne Bannin added 2 hits, scored 3 runs and had 4 rbi’s; Paden Boothe added 2 hits and had 1 rbi; Wes Braisted added 1 hit and scored 3 runs; and, Mason Stuart and John Foster Hamm both added 1 hit and 2 rbi’s. Paden Boothe was the winning pitcher as he tossed five innings and allowed one earned run on three hits and five walks, while recording eight strikeouts.
(Game 2)
Elba 8 Zion Chapel 1
The Elba Tigers used a six-run third inning to take command and rode the strong arm of pitcher Ty Sieving to claim an 8-1 game-two win the area series, Friday afternoon, in Elba.
Paxton Wise had 3 hits, scored 1 run and had 3 rbi’s to lead the Tigers at the plate, while Cameron Gray added 2 hits and 1 rbi; Whit Shehee added 1 hit, scored 2 runs and had 1 rbi; Collin Sauls added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 2 rbi’s; Ty Sieving added 1 hit and scored 2 runs; and, Collin Arnold added 1 hit and scored 1 run. Ty Sieving was the winning pitcher as he tossed seven innings and allowed no earned runs on five hits, five walks and struck out five.
Bryce Watson had 2 hits and scored 1 run to lead the Rebels at the plate, while Wes Braisted, Paden Boothe and Mason Stuart all added 1 hit.
(Game 3)
Elba 11 Zion Chapel 8
The Elba Tigers used a ten-run third inning to erase a 7-1 deficit and never lost command to complete a doubleheader sweep with a wild 11-8 win over the Zion Chapel Rebels.
Whit Shehee had 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had 1 rbi to lead the Tigers at the plate, while Paxton Wise added 2 hits, a double and a triple, scored 1 run and had 1 rbi; Collin Arnold added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 2 rbi’s; and, Carson Wise, Brady Johnson and Collin Sauls all added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 1 rbi. Tiger pitcher Carson Wise overcame nine Elba errors as he tossed a complete game four hitter and allowed only one earned run.
Mason Stuart had 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 3 rbi’s to lead the Rebels at the plate, while Wes Braisted added 1 hit and scored 2 runs; and, Brodie Stinson and Paden Boothe both added 1 hit and scored 1 run. Two Rebel pitchers combined to toss six innings and allowed four earned runs on eight hits and six walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.