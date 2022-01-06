The Elba Tigers hosted the second annual ‘Pea River Classic’ boys’ basketball tournament last week at the Elba High gym and celebrated the holiday festivities by claiming two big wins in three tourney games.
Following is a recap of the tournament action:
Elba 67 Goshen 19
The Elba Tigers opened tournament action with a big 67-19 win over the Goshen Eagles, last Monday night in Elba.
Elba took a 2-0 lead before the clock was even turned on when Zaydrian Daniels hit a pair of free throws after a technical foul, and the Tigers never slowed down once the clock did start as Byron Burks and Alvin Henderson both drained long three-pointers to help the Tigers race out to a 13-0 lead. Goshen finally found its way to the basket midway through the quarter, but it made little difference as Elba carried a 23-4 lead into the second stanza.
Jordan Marek scored twice early in the second quarter on baseline jumpers as Elba’s lead grew to 27-4, and the Tigers kept pouring it on as Chrystyile Caldwell and Alvin Henderson scored from in close to push the lead to 31-4. Elba took its biggest lead of the half at 38-7 with 1:46 left on two free throws by Chayse Peterson, and went in at intermission with a big 41-12 advantage.
Chrystyile Caldwell got inside the Goshen defense for 8 points in the third quarter as the Tigers lead ballooned to 60-19, and the Elba defense tossed a shutout and Jordan Marek scored 5 points in the final stanza as the Tigers finished off the 67-19 win.
Alvin Henderson scored 19 points to lead Elba, while Byron Burks added 14, Jordan Marek added 13 and Chrystyile Caldwell scored 11. Jayden Williams led Goshen with 16 points.
Elba (67): Coleman 4, Burks 14, Marek 13, Peterson 2, Caldwell 11, Henderson 19, Daniels 4.
Goshen (19): Williams 16, Andrews 1, Gilford 2.
Elba 54 New Brockton 48
The Elba Tigers pulled ahead early and held on late to post an exciting 54-48 second round win over the New Brockton Gamecocks, last Tuesday night.
Chrystyile Caldwell and Alvin Henderson combined for 10 first quarter points to help the Tigers grab an early 10-5 lead, while Byron Burks drained a pair of long three-pointers and scored 8 points in the second quarter as Elba carried a 30-21 lead in at the half.
Jordan Marek muscled inside for 4 points and Burks added his third three-pointer of the game in the third quarter as the Tigers increased their lead to 45-31 heading into the final stanza, and while the Tigers hit only one of four free throw tries in the final stanza, Chrystyile Caldwell tossed in six points as Elba turned back a late Gamecock rally to post the 54-48 win.
Chrystyile Caldwell scored 22 points and Byron Burks added 15 to lead Elba, while Yassiah Rosseau scored 17 points and Matt Smith added 14 for the Gamecocks.
Elba (54): Marek 4, Coleman 2, Burks 15, Caldwell 22, Henderson 4, Siler 2, Daniels 5.
N.B. (48): Lawson 2, Foster 5, Smith 14, McNabb 2, Silar 8, Rosseau 17.
Florala 62 Elba 61
The Elba Tigers saw a furious fourth quarter rally fall one-point short in a wild 62-61 loss to the Florala Wildcats.
Florala came out on fire from behind the arc and drained three quick three-pointers to jump out to a 9-3 lead. Elba’s Chrystyile Caldwell began to score from inside and Byron Burks added a late three-pointer to cut the Wildcats lead to 9-8, but Florala refused to relinquish the lead and owned a 16-14 advantage heading into the second stanza. Burks and Caldwell both hit three-pointers in the second quarter to keep the Tigers close, but the Wildcats regained command late and carried a 34-22 lead in at intermission.
Chrystyile Caldwell poured in 11 points in the third quarter to help the Tigers pull within 46-39, and while Caldwell added 10 fourth quarter points and connected on 4 of 4 free throw tries, the senior fouled out late and Florala held on to claim the wild 62-61 tournament win.
Chrystyile Caldwell scored 32 points and Byron Burks added 11 to pace the Tigers, while Rayshon Coleman scored 19 points and Elijah McMeans added 17 for the Wildcats.
Florala (62): Bradberry 13, Seago 3, McMeans 17, Johnson 2, Coleman 19, Gresham 8.
Elba (61): Marek 2, Coleman 5, Burks 11, Peterson 1, Caldwell 32, Henderson 6, Daniels 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.