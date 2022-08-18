The Elba Tigers will kick off the season Friday night on the road when they renew their cross-county rivalry with the New Brockton Gamecocks, at Gamecock Stadium.
Elba owns a 13-1 series edge, won the last contest 32-21 back in 2017 and has won the last nine meetings. New Brockton’s only win in the series came in 2008 by the score of 17-7.
“New Brockton is one of the larger 3A schools in the state and we are the middle of the pack in 1A,” said Elba head coach Marc Sieving, “but the two schools are only twelve miles apart and it is a game the fans of both teams want to see. It will be a challenge for us, but one we are looking forward to, and it should be a great way for both teams to open the season.”
“New Brockton has got some really big guys up front on both sides of the ball and I’m sure they will take advantage of that and try to dominate their opponents at the line of scrimmage,” said Sieving. “On offense they like to run the jet sweep and use misdirection, and have a craft quarterback and some very good running backs. With a line as big as theirs, they will no doubt use it to set up everything they do. Over on defense we never really known what to prepare for, and that will certainly be the case in the first game of the season. We just have to smart, remember our rules at the line of scrimmage and play hard.”
“For us to be successful,” added Sieving, “on defense we’ll have to use our hands to get off blocks, run to the football and be aggressive on every play. It has to be a team effort on every play from every player on our side of the ball. On offense, we have been preaching all preseason about everyone doing their job and that will be the key. The young guys will have to focus on their jobs and eliminate mistakes. We don’t have a lot of depth, which means we will also have to have a good substitution pattern to get some guys a break. We need to be smart in doing that and make sure whoever comes in will be prepared to do their job.”
“We are excited about starting the season,” added Sieving, in his third year at the Elba helm. “The players and excited and the coaches are excited. Football is a year round sport now and that means a lot of work. So, we all look forward to the games. It was a good summer both on the field and in the weight room and we feel like we made strides in a lot of areas. We went to some camps, played in a couple of seven-on-seven contests and lately have held a couple of scrimmages. There is still so much we need to work on, but it is time to play ball. On offense we are young up front, but the new guys have really worked hard all summer and are ready to get on the field. We know they will make some mistakes because of their youth and inexperience. However, they are getting better every day and should be pretty good pretty soon. On defense we have a big line, but have a lot of players that will go both ways and have some depth concerns at a couple of key positions. None of that is a surprise. We just need to have a good plan and get the most out of everyone on every play.”
New Brockton is optimistic that this season will be one that sees the Gamecocks return to their winning ways of the past, led by the size and strength of its offensive and defensive line.
“Up front four of our five offensive linemen are seniors and these guys need to be the strength of the team,” said Gamecock head coach Zach Holmes in a preseason interview. “We also have about eight guys that play in the defensive line and we have switched to a four-man front because we feel the line is the strength of the team and we’ve got a bunch of them. We are excited about those guys up front.”
The Gamecock offensive line that has Coach Holmes excited include Ashton Smith (6-2 282), Bradley Adkinson (6-, 320), Payton Merriex (5-10, 250) and Curtis Wambles (6-3, 250), with Adkinson, Smith and Merriex all penciled in on defense.
New Brockton will have a new look in the backfield, led by Baylon Foster, but do return a stable of quality receivers that look to be frequent targets, including tight end Jackson Lawson (6-0, 185), wide receiver Matt Smith (6-3, 170) and wide receiver Jaxon Whitworth (5-11, 140).
“Our quarterback is going to be Baylon Foster, the starting point guard on the basketball team, and he has really grown during the summer as a leader,” added Coach Holmes, in his fourth year with the Gamecocks. “Karyus McNabb and Gabe Herrington will be our running backs. Karyus has been starter for us at various places, while Gabe is coming back after missing last season with an injury and we are excited to have him back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.