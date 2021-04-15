The Elba Lady Tigers led all the way to post an impressive 7-1 area win over the Zion Chapel Lady Rebels, last Tuesday afternoon, in Elba.
Elba grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Makinna Gray led off with a single, stole second and third and scored on a two-out rbi single by Mikenzy Hooks.
A leadoff single by Aimee Senn sparked a two-run outburst in the third inning as the Lady Tigers lead grew to 3-0. Senn advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on an rbi double by Mikenzy Hooks, while Hooks moved to third on a single by Jaylyn Baker and scored on a wild pitch.
The Lady Tigers came out swinging the bats in the fourth inning as consecutive hits by Anna Caldwell, Haleigh Layton, Makinna Gray and Aimee Senn resulted in three runs to push the lead to 6-0, and the Lady Tigers added their final run in the fifth when Anna Caldwell delivered a one-out single and came around to cross the plate.
Zion Chapel avoided the shutout in the top of the fourth when Alexus Wambles ripped a leadoff double, went to third on a fielder’s choice and scored on an error off the bat of Haley Jacobs.
Makinna Gray had 3 hits and scored 2 runs to lead the Lady Tigers at the plate, while Aimee Senn added 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had 1 rbi; Mikenzy Hooks added 2 hits, scored 1 run and had 2 rbi’s; and, Anna Caldwell added 2 hits and scored 1 run. Ayrika Caldwell was the winning pitcher as she tossed a complete game 3 hitter with 13 strikeouts.
Alexus Wambles had 1 hit and scored 1 run to lead the Lady Rebels, while Melanie Diehl and Aubrey Weber both added 1 hit.
