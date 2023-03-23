Elba Lady Tiger softball standout Aimee Senn said she had been dreaming about playing college softball since she was in the fifth grade. That dream came true last week when she signed to play with Wallace Community College!
“I have been playing softball pretty much all my life,” said Senn, “and when I was in the fifth grade I knew I wanted to play college softball. My Dad and I have spent countless hours working to get better and it has paid off. I am excited to get the chance to continue playing at the college level and am grateful for Wallace for giving me the opportunity.”
“Aimee has spent countless hours working to get better ever since her days in the rec leagues and it proves that hard work pays off,” said Elba Lady Tiger coach Melissa Mularz. “She began her softball career years ago as a middle infielder and then moved to catcher when we didn’t have anybody to fill the position, and through hard work, dedication to her team and pride in her own self became a top notch high school catcher. She is not only a really good player, she is also a really good teammate, and is what the kind of player we as coaches love to have on our team. I am proud of Aimee and know she will be successful at Wallace.”
Senn, the Lady Tigers leading hitter as a junior, has played travel ball in the summer for almost a decade and credits that experience in helping her improve her skills.
“Playing travel ball can be hard and take away a lot of your free time in the summer,” added Senn, “but I got the chance to play all over the southeast against many of the top players in the nation, and it only made me better. The experience I got during the summer and fall on travel teams pushed me to get better, and even though nothing came easy, it helped me get to where I am now.”
“I had planned to go to college and major in physical therapy when I didn’t get a lot of offers from colleges,” said Senn. “I thought this may be my last season playing softball, but I went to Wallace and after working out received an offer that I couldn’t, and didn’t want to refuse. It was an offer I had been hoping to get, and can’t wait to play with the Lady Governors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.