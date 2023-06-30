Jay Wilson

Elba’s own Jay Wilson (pictured above) competed last weekend in the 74th Annual Press Thornton Future Masters golf event held in Dothan, Ala. The 15-year-old Elba High School student is the son of Josh and Jill Wilson of Elba. This was Wilson’s first time competing at the Future Masters. Wilson said he was honored to have the opportunity to compete against some of the most talented junior golfers out there with 38 states and five foreign countries represented at this year’s event. There were 240 junior golfers, ages 15-18, competing. Wilson was one of the youngest. His dad, Josh, said Jay accomplished his goal of making the cut and advancing to the final round. Only 104 of the total 240 golfers advanced. “While the final round did not turn out like we had hoped, we could not be more proud of how Jay continued to grind and persevere,” Josh said. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.