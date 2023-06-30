Elba’s own Jay Wilson (pictured above) competed last weekend in the 74th Annual Press Thornton Future Masters golf event held in Dothan, Ala. The 15-year-old Elba High School student is the son of Josh and Jill Wilson of Elba. This was Wilson’s first time competing at the Future Masters. Wilson said he was honored to have the opportunity to compete against some of the most talented junior golfers out there with 38 states and five foreign countries represented at this year’s event. There were 240 junior golfers, ages 15-18, competing. Wilson was one of the youngest. His dad, Josh, said Jay accomplished his goal of making the cut and advancing to the final round. Only 104 of the total 240 golfers advanced. “While the final round did not turn out like we had hoped, we could not be more proud of how Jay continued to grind and persevere,” Josh said.
Elba's Jay Wilson competes in 74th Annual Press Thornton Future Masters event
Latest News
- Kinston Elementary gets new book vending machine
- Mayor says a hearing with Elba Police Chief Troy Staley set for July 7th
- Elba 8U team competes in DYB State Tournament
- Advertisement for Bids - City of Elba
- Brainstorms for 6/29/2023
- Elba's Jay Wilson competes in 74th Annual Press Thornton Future Masters event
- New marquee arrives for Elba Theatre
- Registration for Master Gardener Intern Course open
Most Popular
Articles
- Elba Police Chief placed on administrative leave with pay
- New marquee arrives for Elba Theatre
- Courtney Justin Tillis
- Local teams advance in Dixie Youth Baseball Division II tournaments
- June Jurasek
- Elba BOE votes to hire special education coordinator for system
- Teresa D Spears
- Duane John Kellner
- Mayor says a hearing with Elba Police Chief Troy Staley set for July 7th
- Jerome Baxley
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.