The Elba Tigers wrapped up spring football drills on Friday night with a spring jamboree that included Luverne, Greenville and Jackson, and while the scoreboard was turned on, it meant little to anyone but the fans as the Tigers got the chance to play almost everyone in uniform and got the players on video for evaluation prior to upcoming summer workouts.
“We didn’t play as well as we had hoped,” said Tiger head coach Marc Sieving, “but we did figure out a few things and will take a long look at the video and try to finalize some things before we get back to work.”
“On offense we lost our quarterback a couple of days before the game and had to make some last minute changes that didn’t turn out too well,” admitted Coach Sieving. “Four of the members of the state champion golf team are all two-way starters and missed spring practice, which didn’t help, but we were happy to exchange some work in the spring for that state championship trophy. We did some good things and had a young running back that showed promise, but made lots of mistakes up front due to inexperience and turned the ball over. Over on defense we did a lot of new things and after just two weeks of practice got out of position a couple of times, but did make some big plays. The biggest positive was effort given by every player that took the field. They all played hard and played to win on every play, and were disappointed after the game.”
“It was good to get the younger players on the field after the varsity game,” said Sieving, “and we are all excited about that group. They have already made a lot of improvement in the weight room and feel like we have some players in that group that have the chance to help on the varsity level. They are young, but know how to win and know what it takes to be winners.”
“We will now give the players some time off and come back to work on June 15,” added Sieving. “When we get back we will work hard four days a week for the rest of the summer. The state allows players to wear shorts and helmets, and we will do that and work hard. We have one seven-on-seven camp on the schedule, and while seven-on-seven isn’t really football, it helps the defense and gives the players something to look forward to. We are definitely looking for this senior class to become leaders on and off the field during the off-season, and to be there for the younger players.”
The Tigers will compete again next season in Class 2A, Area 3, in all sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.