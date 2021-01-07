The Elba Tigers fell behind big early and saw a furious fourth quarter rally fall short in a 57-43 loss to the Highland Home Flying Squadron, last Tuesday night in the Pea River Christmas Classic.
The Tigers came out sluggish in the second night of the tournament and watched as Highland Home raced out to an early 11-2 lead and carried a big 21-6 lead into the second quarter. The Flying Squadron upped its lead to 26-8 early in the second quarter, but Elba began to show signs of life midway through the stanza and cut the lead to 26-12 after two quick baskets by Byron Burks and Iverson Lane. The rally didn’t last for long; however, as Highland Home closed the half with a 7-2 run to carry a 33-14 lead in at intermission.
Highland Home scored the first six points of the third quarter to stretch its lead to 39-14, and while JT Coleman did get inside the Squadron defense for a three-point play to pump life into the Elba fans, the Squadron answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to take its biggest lead of the night at 46-18 late in the quarter.
Highland Home owned a 50-22 lead early in the fourth quarter and emptied its bench. However, the Tigers refused to quit and sparked by four 3-pointers by Collin Harrison went on a 16-0 tear to close the gap to 50-38. Chrystyile Caldwell muscled inside for two baskets and Byron Burks added a late 3-ponter, but the Squadron starters reentered the game and preserved the 57-43 win over the Tigers.
Collin Harrison scored 12 points to lead Elba, while Byron Burks and Chrystyile Caldwell both added 9 points. JJ Faulk scored 17 points and Treager Cooper added 15 to lead Highland Home.
H.H. (57): Cooper 15, Brown 9, Harris 5, McKenzie 8, Faulk 17, Taylor 3.
Elba (43): Lane 4, Burks 9, Harrison 12, Prince 2, Coleman 3, Washington 2, Caldwell 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.