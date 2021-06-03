Wiregrass Elite players

These four members of the Wiregrass Elite 10U travel baseball team show off their championship rings won last weekend [May 29-30, 2021] at the TBUSA World Series tournament held in Panama City Beach, Fla. Wiregrass Elite is comprised of players from several Wiregrass cities in Southeast Alabama, but the four players above all attend school in Kinston and also play rec ball together with the Kinston Recreation Department. They are (from left): Evan Hilburn, Jon Simmons, Rylen  Hawthorne, and Easton Parker. Wiregrass Elite won four games to claim the championship last weekend.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.