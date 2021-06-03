These four members of the Wiregrass Elite 10U travel baseball team show off their championship rings won last weekend [May 29-30, 2021] at the TBUSA World Series tournament held in Panama City Beach, Fla. Wiregrass Elite is comprised of players from several Wiregrass cities in Southeast Alabama, but the four players above all attend school in Kinston and also play rec ball together with the Kinston Recreation Department. They are (from left): Evan Hilburn, Jon Simmons, Rylen Hawthorne, and Easton Parker. Wiregrass Elite won four games to claim the championship last weekend.
