MONTGOMERY – Highland Home High School has been fined and placed on probation for one year for violating AHSAA eligibility rules. The school self-reported the violation.
Highland Home played an ineligible student in violation of the AHSAA’s Bona Fide Transfer Rule, which can be found on page 33 of the 2019-20 AHSAA Handbook.
Highland Home’s football program must forfeit all games won that the ineligible student participated in. Highland Home’s football team has forfeited its Class 2A, Region 3 wins over Central-Hayneville, Calhoun, Samson, Zion Chapel and Luverne as well as its non-region win over Verbena.
The Flying Squadron’s season record is now 1-7 overall and 1-5 in Region 2. The 2A, Region 3 standings on-line at www.ahsaa.com now reflect the forfeits for all teams affected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.