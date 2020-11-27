Lucas Farris killed his first spike buck of the season Saturday, Nov. 21, while hunting on private land in Coffee County. Lucas is the son of Jason and Marsha Farris of Elba. He is a student at Kinston School.
Latest News
- Coffee County EMA director says COVID-19 case numbers show rise for local area
- City of Elba receives annual distribution check from SE Alabama Gas District
- Hunting Spotlight
- Basketball Briefs for Local Schools
- Elba superintendent provides detailed COVID-19 update during monthly meeting
- Notice of Termination of Parental Rights Action
- Brainstorms for 11/26/2020
- Cub Scout Pack 87 honors veterans by cleaning at Elba’s Veterans Memorial Park
Most Popular
Articles
- Notice of Termination of Parental Rights Action
- City of Elba receives annual distribution check from SE Alabama Gas District
- Notice to Creditors - The Estate of Jane Cash
- Basketball Briefs for Local Schools
- Coffee County EMA director says COVID-19 case numbers show rise for local area
- Coffee County proclaims Nov. 19-25 as Farm City Week
- Elba native among newly graduated Alabama State Troopers
- Betty Carlile
- Cecil Hall
- Cub Scout Pack 87 honors veterans by cleaning at Elba’s Veterans Memorial Park
Images
Videos
Commented
- Edna English (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.