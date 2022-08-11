Area high school football fans don’t really know what to expect from the Elba Tigers this season on the gridiron.
On one hand, the Tigers posted a 10-2 record and won a region title a year ago in Class 2A. So, the move down to Class 1A could mean the Tigers will be a contender in the 1A ranks.
On the other hand, the Tigers were hit hard by graduation and have just four starters returning on offense and two starters back on defense. That means almost no experience.
Elba head coach Marc Sieving is well aware of the youth on his team, but in a recent interview shrugged off the obvious question and simply stated “We are young, but that is just an excuse. We expect to compete every time we hit the field and expect to get after our opponents every week. It is true that Brantley is always a 1A power and always expects to win a state title, while Kinston is coming off an historic season and will be filled with confidence, and McKenzie will have another very dangerous team after going 7-4 last season. I don’t see any teams on our schedule that will roll over and give us an easy win. However, we are Elba and we expect to win no matter the opponent.”
While only four starters are back on offense, the quartet is a very talented group that includes the entire offensive backfield in junior quarterback Brayden Johnson, senior running back JT Coleman and sophomore sensation Alvin Henderson, a speedy back that has already garnered offers from over 50 colleges across the country.
Johnson is a physical back that packs the power to run through would be tacklers and also has the skills to be a dangerous passer while Coleman is a true breakaway threat from anywhere on the field, and Henderson rushed for over 1,000 yards and 24 touchdowns in eleven games as a true freshman.
Add to that group returning offensive lineman Kyle Smith, and the fact the Tigers have only four starters returning doesn’t seem quite as encouraging to opposing defensive coaches.
“Alvin is certainly a very talented running back and he is handling all the publicity pretty good,” added Coach Sieving, “but we need Alvin to be the best Elba Tiger he can be, and to realize that to be the best he can be he will have to work hard. Brayden had a really good season last year as a sophomore, as did JT, and we are looking for both of them to be leaders for us and be big play performers. Kyle is the leader in the line and we expect him to take on the challenge of leading a young group around him and helping them to grow up.”
Among the younger players expected to play major roles for the Tigers this season are Ty Sieving, Keaton Poole, Collin Arnold, Jacob Watkins, Kaleb Mitchell, Jamal Siler, Emmanuel Cook, Logan Horton, Cody Gray and Lakai Reynolds.
Over on defense the only starters back for Elba are defensive back JT Coleman and defensive lineman Kyle Smith, which will put added pressure on a group of players that include Brayden Johnson, Brady Johnson, and Cameron Gray, as well as Mitchell, Poole, Watkins, Arnold, Reynolds, and Cody Gray.
One strength the Tigers feel confident about comes at placekicker, where junior Alex Wisecup will be back after an outstanding sophomore campaign as both placekicker and kickoff man.
Elba has posted 15 straight winning seasons and is closing in on the illustrious ‘600 Win’ club, but Sieving knows the development of the inexperienced players pushed into action will be the key to another successful season.
“We have been getting a lot of hype because of all the attention Alvin is getting,” said Sieving, in his third year at the Elba helm, “but this is a team sport and everyone here has been working hard to try and fill the spots in the lineup and help us maintain the winning tradition that all Elba fans expect, and deserve.”
