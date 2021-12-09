On Sunday, Nov. 28, Region B’s ALEA [Alabama Law Enforcement Agency] Special Agent Senior Jason Ballard fought through an injury and joined an elite group of individuals by becoming a World Champion.
SAS Ballard, representing the United States, competed in the International Powerlifting League (IPL) World Powerlifting Championship against lifters from Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Holland, India, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and fellow lifters from the United States. The meet was held in Coventry, England.
Ballard competed in Mens 125 kg Open and Masters 40-44 year old class in Bench Only and Deadlift Only. All of the countless hours of training paid off as SAS Ballard was able to place second in Masters 40-44 Bench Only, Second in Mens Open Deadlift Only, and he brought home the Gold medal by placing First in Masters 40-44 Deadlift Only.
Ballard said he was humbled by all the encouragement and support he received and first wanted to thank God for blessing him with the opportunity to compete. He then gave credit to all his family and friends who believed in him, even when times got tough during training.
Ballard said without God and the support system of his family and friends, none of this would have been possible.
SAS Ballard is now back home in Alabama and is looking forward to more competition in the future. He plans to compete at the USPA Powerlifting National Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada in July of 2022 and then the IPL World Championship in Moscow, Russia in November of 2022.
Ballard trains at Mike’s Gym in Elba.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.