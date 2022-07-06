kinston baseball

The Kinston Boys 12U baseball team begins its quest for a state title Thursday, July 7, at the Dixie Youth Baseball Ozone State Tournament, for Division II, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Kinston, the District 9 champions, will open play Thursday afternoon against the Decatur Americans, the District 1 champions. Kinston team members include: (front, l to r) Easton Parker, JD Weeks, Parker Weeks, Rylen Hawthorne, and Jackson Cowen; (middle, l to r) Jon Simmons, Maverick Owen, Zavory Stanley, Evan Hilburn, Jhett Creech, and Ryan Worsham; (back, l to r) coaches Tyler Simmons, Clint Cowen, and Justin Creech.

