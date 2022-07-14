The Kinston Boys 12U baseball team represented its community last week at the Alabama Dixie Youth Baseball Ozone State Tournament, Division II, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Kinston advanced to the state tournament as the District 9 champion for Division II. Also advancing to the tournament for the district was the Geneva 12U team, but the young Panthers made an early exit from the double elimination state tourney losing the opening game to Beulah 18-0 and their second game to Matthews Park 14-2.
Kinston, however, battled to a “Top Six” finish in the state at the highly competitive tournament.
The 12U Bulldogs opened play on Thursday, July 7, with a resounding 11-3 win over the Decatur American team. This advanced Kinston to ‘Day 2’ action.
On Friday, July 8, Kinston first met nearby Dale County team, Ariton. Kinston fought for six innings in 100-plus degree temperatures but lost 15-8 to Ariton.
Friday evening, Kinston met Moundville in a must-win situation. The two teams battled hard, but Kinston came out on top 15-8 to advance.
Saturday morning, Kinston played Fayette, a team which narrowly lost to Ariton 7-5 the night before after a valiant comeback effort late in that game.
The Kinston/Fayette game was a nail-biter that came down to the final out, but it was Fayette claiming the 3-2 victory thus ending Kinston’s bid for a state championship.
Fayette would lose 10-9 Saturday afternoon in its semi-final game against Beulah. Ariton won the state championship defeated Beulah 2-0 in the finals.
Ariton will represent Alabama at the Dixie Youth Baseball Ozone World Series in Anderson, South Carolina set to begin July 29th.
