The Elba Parks and Recreation hosted the 2022 Boys Dixie Youth Baseball, Division II, District 9, tournaments for the 10U and 12U age groups from Thursday, June 9, through Monday, June 13. The two tournaments brought 13 all-star teams to Elba to compete for a chance to advance to the state tournaments set to begin July 7th in Tuscaloosa, Ala. One local area team remained undefeated throughout the district tournament to earn a berth in the state event. The Kinston 12U team defeated Geneva 12-2 Monday night to claim the district tournament title. The winner of the 10U event held in Elba was Hartford with Geneva coming in second place. The winner and runner-up in each tournament qualified to participate in the state tournament. Above, Kinston 12U team members are shown accepting their championship trophy Monday night at Elba’s Hawkins-Williams Park. For more from the tournaments, see Page 9 of today’s paper.
Kinston 12U boys headed to Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament
Linda Hodge
Editor
