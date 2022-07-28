The Kinston Bulldogs will be looking to add another chapter to their football history book this season after breaking numerous program records a year ago in a banner season that brought the Bulldogs statewide honors.
Kinston posted an 8-4 record last season - the most wins in program history, won five region games for the first time in program history, hosted a post-season game for the first time in school history, posted a playoff win for only the second time in program history and saw head coach Rudy Free earn ‘Coach of the Year’ honors.
This season Kinston will kick off the season with three straight home games, including a pair of region games against teams dropping down from Class 2A, will oppose two 2A teams in non-region action, and will close the season with three road games in four weeks.
Following is a review of this season’s regular season schedule:
August 19 – Samson Tigers
The Kinston Bulldogs will kick off the season at home with a non-region clash against longtime rival Samson. Samson holds a 33-7 series edge over Kinston, but the Bulldogs snapped a six-game losing streak to the Tigers last season with an exciting 21-20 win, and in the last four games the outcome has been decided by a total of only 12 points.
Samson is coming off a 7-4 season, its second straight winning season, and its fourth winning season since 2015.
August 26 – Elba Tigers
The Kinston Bulldogs will open region play at home in a week two match-up against the Elba Tigers. Elba owns a 5-0 series edge in the cross-county rivalry, won 40-14 last season, and in the five wins has outscored the Bulldogs 201-26.
Elba has posted 15 straight winning seasons, will be coming off a 10-2 season in the 2A ranks, and in its last two-year stay in Class 1A posted a 12-2 region record.
September 2 – Open Date
September 9 – Georgiana Panthers
The Kinston Bulldogs will return to action after a week off when they host the Georgiana Panthers in a ley region clash. Georgiana holds a slim 7-5 series edge over the Bulldogs, but Kinston snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Panthers a year ago with a 10-6 win and will be taking the field against Georgiana for the 13th straight season.
Georgiana is coming off a disappointing 0-10 season, its first winless season since way back in 1944, and in the season was outscored 356-88 The Panthers have struggled to three straight losing seasons after winning a total of 46 games the previous four years.
September 16 – At, Brantley Bulldogs
The Kinston Bulldogs will hit the road for the first time in the season a week four battle against the defending region champion Brantley Bulldogs. Brantley holds a 32-4 series edge in the annual region battle and won 34-0 a year ago, while Kinston’s last win in the series was a 32-18 victory back in 1991.
Brantley has posted 20 straight winning seasons, has rolled up an impressive 36-4 record the last three years, with three of the four losses coming in the post-season. The ‘Dogs nave been in the playoffs 24 straight years and over the past three years have a 21-0 region record.
September 23 – At, Goshen Eagles
The Kinston Bulldogs will stay on the road for a week five non-region clash against the Goshen Eagles. The teams have split the only two meetings in the series, with Kinston winning 7-0 in the first meeting back in 2005.
Goshen has struggled to a 1-18 record over the past two seasons after posting a total of 32 wins the previous four seasons. Last year, the Eagles were outscored 414-35.
September 30 – Pleasant Home Eagles
The Kinston Bulldogs will wrap up the month of September with a region home contest against the Pleasant Home Eagles. The two longtime region rivals have split their 22 meetings, with Kinston winning three of the last four, including a 33-18 victory last season.
Pleasant Home is coming off a 1-9 season, has struggled to a 5-34 record the last four seasons, and last posted a winning record in 2016.
October 7 – At, Red Level Tigers
The Kinston Bulldogs will hit the road in week seven when they travel for a region contest with the Red Level Tigers. Red Level leads the all-time series 13-10, but the Bulldogs have won the last three games, including a 27-6 win last season, and has posted eight wins over the past ten years.
Red Level is coming off a 4-6 record, has posted a 7-21 record the last three years, and enjoyed its last winning season in 2006.
October 14 – McKenzie Tigers
The Kinston Bulldogs will close out their regular season home schedule in a week eight region battle with the McKenzie Tigers. McKenzie holds a 16-10 series edge in the annual region match-up, but the Bulldogs have won the last two meetings, including a 26-15 win last season, and have won three of the last five match-ups.
McKenzie will be coming off a 6-4 season, its second straight winning season after struggling to post a 5-25 record the previous three years.
October 21 – At, Florala Wildcats
The Kinston Bulldogs will be on the road in week number nine when they head to Florala for a key region clash against the Florala Wildcats. Florala holds a slim 19-15 series edge, but Kinston snapped a three-game losing streak to the Wildcats last season with a 35-20 win, and since 2009 the Bulldogs have won 10 of the last 13 meetings.
Florala will be coming off a 3-7 record after rolling to a 15-7 record the previous two years.
October 28 – At, Houston County Lions
The Kinston Bulldogs will wrap up the regular season the last week in October when they travel to Columbia for a region contest with the Houston County Lions. This will be the first-ever meeting between the new region rivals.
Houston County will be coming off a 5-5 record in the 2A ranks, has missed the playoffs four straight years, and over the last three seasons has struggled to a 4-26 record.
