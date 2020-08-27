The Kinston Bulldogs kicked off the high school football season Friday night in Dothan and came out on the short end of a 16-0 final score in a four-quarter battle against the 3A Houston Academy Raiders. Houston Academy scored on its first possession of the game as the Raiders marched 76 yards in six plays to get on the scoreboard. A 50-yard pass from Sheldon Ott to Kamryn Mitchell was a key play in the long scoring drive, while Ott capped the drive with a 1-yard sneak for a touchdown. Judson Lisenby kicked the extra-point, and with 7:20 remaining in the second quarter the Raiders were on top 7-0. Kinston came right back following thae early score and marched from its own 40-yardline to a first down at the Houston Academy 3-yardline. Ayden Wallace and Addison Hudson had key runs to lead the Bulldogs down the field, while the big play in the possession was a 41-yard pass from Wallace to Blayne Moore. The drive bogged down near the Raider endzone; however, and Kinston came away empty-handed when a 20-yard field goal sailed wide left. The two defensive units took command for the remainder of the half as Houston Academy carried the slim 7-0 lead into the locker room at halftime, but the Raiders came back to life offensively in the third quarter as they took the second half kickoff and added three points on a 26-yard field goal by Lisenby that upped the Raiders lead to 10-0 with 9:28 remaining in the third quarter. Houston Academy put the ball in play near midfield late in the quarter and drove 47 yards in eight plays to extend its lead. Sheldon Ott capped the drive with a 1-yard sneak for a score, and while the extra point try failed, the Raiders were on top 16-0 with 10:54 left in the fourth quarter. Kinston was unable to cross midfield on its final two possessions of the night, and at the final horn watched as the Raiders celebrated the 16-0 win. This Friday, Aug. 28, the Bulldogs will travel to Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise to play in-county rivals the Zion Chapel Rebels.
