The Class 1A Kinston Bulldogs are slated to open the 2020 football season on Friday, Aug. 21, in Dothan taking on the Class 3A Houston Academy Raiders. This is a non-region contest with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
On Thursday afternoon, Aug. 13, the Bulldogs were hard at work at practice working on fundamentals in preparation for the upcoming season. Here, head Coach Rudy Free works with his players as they fine tune the punt game.
The Aug. 21st clash with the HA Raiders will be the first time these two teams have met on the football field in 23 years.
Look for more coverage on the Kinston Bulldogs in the upcoming weeks of The Elba Clipper's print edition.
